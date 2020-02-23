Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BIDU, BKNG, BYND, CRM, PANW)

With downbeat economic data in hand, combined with more concerns about the spread of coronavirus, investors on Friday adopted a flight-to-safety strategy, looking to assets that have shown immunity to the outbreak. These assets include gold, which has surged near $1,650 per ounce, was again popular on Friday.

Meanwhile, stocks fell sharply, wrapping up a week that saw all three major averages lose at least 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday closed down 0.78% at 28,992.41, while the S&P 500 index ended the session with a decline of 1.05% to 3,337.75, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index ended Friday down 1.79% at 9,576.59. Tech stocks suffered the worst broad-based selling. The trillion-market-cap club — Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) — which is largely responsible for the market's record run, sold off more than 2% Friday.

In a note sent to client on Friday, Bank of America Global Research rates strategist Bruno Braizinha warned, “The coronavirus outbreak contain a significant likelihood of impact to the global economy and the potential to become a black-swan type event.” Aside from worries about the impact on supply chains and global economic growth the coronavirus might have, investors reconciled the fact that business activity fell to its lowest level in more than six years, according to IHS Markit's flash reading for manufacturing and services. Meanwhile, existing home sales in the U.S. declined 1.3% in January from December.

Investors’ attention should remain on earnings, which have been — by and large — exceptional during the fourth quarter. While the number of companies still left to report is winding down, positive top- and bottom-line results and upward guidance should continue to drive a buy-the-dip strategy. As such, here are five stocks to keep an eye on.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Reports after the close, Monday, Feb. 24

Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks to earn $1.12 per share on revenue of $842.13 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.51 per share on revenue of $711.20 million.

What to watch: Palo Alto stock, which is down 1.5% in three months, has underperformed the market over the past year, rising just 7% compared to the 20% rise in the S&P 500 index. Although its Subscription and support revenue continue to rise, billings revenue remains a concern, falling 4% last quarter. But there’s reason to be excited about the company's Next-Gen Security billings expectations, which some analysts expect Palo Alto will beat. The enterprise security specialist, which has delivered ten straight top- and bottom-line beats, still has arguably best-of-breed products and services compared to its competitors. The question on Monday, however, will be with guidance and whether Palo Alto can get investors (and analysts) excited about its business moving forward.

Salesforce (CRM) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Feb. 25

Wall Street expects Salesforce to earn 56 cents per share on revenue of $4.76 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 70 cents per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

What to watch: Software stocks have been a key driver of the market’s 2020 gains. Among them is Salesforce stock which has seen its stock rise 16.5% year to date and 30% over the past six months. Salesforce’s customer relationship management services are a must-have for companies looking to add capabilities such as sales, marketing, e-commerce and analytics to grow their businesses. As such analysts believe Salesforce’s stock has more room to run. Jefferies analysts recently raised its price target on Salesforce to $210 from $195, implying 12% upside from current levels. However, for the shares to keep rising, Salesforce’s guidance and its billings forecast will be the metrics to keep an eye on.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Feb. 26

Wall Street expects Booking to earn $22.12 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $22.49 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

What to watch: The “name your price” company which operates a number of businesses including Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline, agoda, Rentalcars.com, and OpenTable, is a leader in online travel. With the stock down 6% year to date, compared with a 3.3% rise in the S&P 500 index, Booking, along with the airline industry, is feeling the effects of the coronavirus which has pressured the travel and leisure industry around the globe. Booking generates the bulk of revenues from international markets, driven by its agency model which can push sales across all its platforms (hotels, rental cars, restaurants, etc.). While the company is regarded as a high-return business with a long runway for secular growth, the company on Wednesday must provide confident guidance for the stock to reverse course in the near term.

Baidu (BIDU) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 27

Wall Street expects Baidu to earn $3.71 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.96 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.

What to watch: Rising 12% in three months, Baidu shares have pushed higher ever since the Chinese Internet search company raised its outlook for the just-ended quarter. The company which has increased investments in its core search business, the cloud and artificial intelligence technologies, upped its Q4 profit forecast to to $1.36 billion from $1.28 billion, while revenue is expected to be $4.15 billion (up from $4.06 billion). The increased forecast suggests its investments, while divesting of non-core businesses continues to pay off. Notably, the company is seeing no adverse business effects of the coronavirus which has impacted various Chinese firms. Is the good news priced in or does the stock have more room to run following the announcement Thursday?

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 26

Wall Street expects Beyond Meat to break even at 0 cent per share on revenue of $81.52 million. This compares to the previous quarter when it earned 6 cents per share on revenue of $91.96 million.

What to watch: Beyond Meat stock has regained some sizzle, surging almost 50% over the past three months and is now up more than 55% year to date, compared with a 3.3% rise in the S&P 500 index. Investors want to know whether the recent price surge is purely momentum driven or supported by real fundamentals. The company has a noble goal in mind: Reducing animal-based meat and preserve the environment. But does it mesh with investors’ goal of making money? There are also concerns about valuation and the company’s ability to grow in a market where larger players like Tyson Foods (TSN) and Hormel Foods (HRL) exist. On Thursday the company must affirm the belief that it can successfully disrupt the traditional meat marketplace and outline its path towards profitability.

