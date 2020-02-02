Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (ATVI, DIS, GOOG, PTON, QCOM)

Are we back in “risk-off mode,” and if so, for how long? Like the “boogeyman,” a market correction is always lurking just around the corner or under the bed. Sure, the market is not supposed to go up forever. It never has. But symptoms for a more pronounced correction (decline of 10% or more) or the idea of a bear market (decline of 20% or more) are non-existent, suggesting this week’s decline could be as temporary as what we witnessed during last year’s summertime recession scare.

On Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 603.41 points, losing 2.09%, to close at 28,256.03, while the S&P 500 lost 1.77% to close 3,225.52. As February begins, both the Dow and S&P are now in negative territory after wiping out their January gains. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, dropped 1.59% on Friday to close at 9,150.94, though it remains in the green, thanks to the gains of Amazon (AMZN) (surged 7.4% Friday) and Tesla (TSLA), among notable post-earnings performances.

The reason for the decline? On Friday China’s National Health Commission confirmed there have been nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 210 reported deaths. Airlines stocks continue to be pressured. American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Delta (DAL), which have seen their stocks fall 6.42%, 15% and 4.69% year-to-date, respectively, are taking precautions, announcing plans to curb travel between China and the U.S. On Friday the Trump Administration declared the virus a national health emergency.

Investors are seemingly insulating themselves from the deadly coronavirus which has intensified. But is now a time to buy and bet on a recovery? That all depends on your risk threshold. With roughly 30% of S&P 500 index companies still slated to report earnings, there is reason to expect that the beat rate will continue towards the upside. In other words, better-than-expected Q4 earnings, particularly from consumer-driven companies, could be a catalyst to reverse the decline. Here are five stocks to keep an eye on this week.

Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) - Reports after the close, Monday, Feb. 3

Wall Street expects Alphabet to earn $12.55 per share on revenue of $48.93 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $12.77 per share on revenue of $39.28 billion.

What to watch: Google shares have opened 2020 on a strong note, climbing about 8.5% year to date, besting trailing the 0.16% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The stock continues to rally, posting 20% returns in six months, on the strength of its powerhouse digital-advertising business. Now at the $1T market cap valuation, growth is going to be harder to come by, which puts more emphasis on the cloud business which has made decent strides of late. Among other things, on Monday, investors will want to know to if the cloud business become a legitimate threat to market leaders Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Disney (DIS) - Reports after the close, Monday, Feb. 3

Wall Street expects Disney to earn $1.46 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.84 per share on revenue of $15.30 billion.

What to watch: Can Disney capture a sizable share in the changing TV landscape that is dominated by streaming? Owning a sizable stake in Hulu, Disney looks well-positioned in the market, even more so now that the company owns Fox’s entertainment assets. On the Q4 call with analysts CEO Bob Iger said he wasn’t concerned about competing with the other platforms, including NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. The company’s job on Tuesday is to give investors a reason to not be concerned either. The stock is now down 5% in six months and 4.72% year to date, compared to a 0.16% decline in the S&P 500 index. But things can change quickly on Tuesday.

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Feb. 5

Wall Street expects Qualcomm to earn 85 cents per share on revenue of $4.83 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion.

What to watch: The investment thesis in Qualcomm continues to be the industry shift towards 5G, which has considerable upside as the wireless giant. Given its breadth of IP, licensing revenue and the fact that Qualcomm’s chips are well ahead of competitors when it comes to speed and other features, it’s hard to imagine another company having more exposure to not only 5G but with the ability to capture more content per smartphone. That said, the company has had to deal with regulatory issues and royalty disputes that has tempered its forward guidance, thus making it tough for investors to wait for the 5G opportunity to be realized.

Peloton (PTON) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Feb. 5

Wall Street expects Peloton to post a loss of 36 cents per share on revenue of $422.93 million. This compares to last quarter when the loss came to 14 cents per share on revenue of $228 million.

What to watch: Since going public at a price of $29 per share, Peloton stocks has risen as much as 27% to $37.02 per share. With the stock trading some 13% cheaper, now could be a time to take Peloton for a spin. Citing channel checks that revealed strong holiday sales, Raymond James recently raised the stock's to $36 from $32, while analysts at J.P. Morgan lifted their target price to $38 from $34. “We believe Peloton is well positioned to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected fitness subscription platform, with significant runway for growth as the company’s current SAM is only ~5% penetrated,” analyst Doug Anmuth wrote. On Wednesday the management must highlight this level of confidence on the conference call.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Feb. 6

Wall Street expects Activision to earn $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

What to watch: Activision has seen its stock rise some 20% over the past six months, suggesting investors are not as concerned from the pressure the company has faced from the emerging popularity of battle royale games, which have leapfrogged the sort of traditional console and mobile games Activision relies on. Bank of America analyst Ryan Gee recently raised his price target on Activision stock to $69 from $66, suggesting 18% upside from current levels. "Mobile remains a big opportunity for publishers that can capitalize on the huge audience in Asia," Gee said in a note. "We see (Activision) as the best-positioned publisher to capitalize on the mobile opportunity."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.