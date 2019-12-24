Five Stocks In Five Sectors To Buy for 2020

The end of 2019 is fast approaching, and it would seem with all three major averages logging all-time high closing levels, investors refuse to let the decade-long bull market fizzle. But what do new investors who area looking to enter the market for the first time do?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 78.13 points, or 0.3%, to close at 28,455. The S&P 500 index, which on Friday rose for seventh time in its last eight trading sessions, added 15.85 points, or 0.5% to close 3,221.22, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index logged an additional 37.74 points, or 0.4%, to close at 8,924.96.

The S&P 500 has now risen for four consecutive weeks and is up an impressive 27% year to date in 2019. It is within striking distance to potentially surpass its 2013 returns when it rose 32.39%, which would be its best performance in more than two decades. Driven by a 77% rise in Apple (AAPL) and a 57% rise in Facebook (FB), Nasdaq has been the strongest performer among the major averages, producing year-to-date returns of about 33%.

This level of optimism, combined with record low unemployment rates, accommodative monetary and fiscal policy by Federal Reserve and a stabilization in the manufacturing, suggests tons of reasons still exists for the markets to power higher in 2020. While it’s always been a difficult exercise to lock down the absolute best stocks to buy for any year, new investors should look not only for diversification, but also stocks that provide decent-to-robust growth prospects, but also a decent dividend. Here are five names to consider for 2020.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Current Price: $48.36

Distribution Yield: 4.05%

5-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 10%

Distribution Payout Ratio: 70%

Though not often discussed, Brookfield is a partnership that buys and operates infrastructure assets around the world. These include businesses with strong moats such as Natural gas pipelines and electricity transmission. Brookfield not only operate toll roads in South America, the company also owns freight rails, ports and logistics assets in Australia as well as telecommunications towers located in both Europe and India.

These various assets, which cashflow-producing machines, offer investors emerging market exposure. The partnership currently offers a dividend yield of 4.05%, which is more than twice the 2.00A% average yield of the S&P 500 index. What’s more, Brookfield’s dividend is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 7% to 10%, which would translate to 10% to 14% annualized returns.

CVS Health (CVS)

Current Price: $74.58

Distribution Yield: 2.70%

5-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 15%

Distribution Payout Ratio: 40%

CVS stock -- up just 13% year to date 14% -- hasn't the delivered the premiums investors expected, but things can change quickly for the Woonsocket, R.I.-based drug chain. Not only is the company expected to deliver quarterly and full-year profits that are growing at a faster rate than revenue, CVS is operating in an environment where healthcare costs are on the rise, as evidenced by higher employer-sponsored health insurance plans, which increased by an average of 4.5% in 2019.

What's more, industry analysts expect health insurance premiums to continue their upward trend in 2020. While this may pose a greater burden to consumers in terms of deductibles that are already too high, this can be a growth catalyst for CVS, the nation's second-largest drug drugstore chain. And to this suggests the company’s decision to rebrand the business with a heightened focus on health care was a smart move.

These events, when combined with an aging baby-boomer population that's becoming eligible for health care benefits and low-cost prescription drugs, CVS, which has a consensus buy rating, is projected to grow operating earnings at an average annual rate of 14.5% in the next five years, which would be three times the projected growth rate the S&P 500 index.

McDonald’s (MCD)

Current Price: $197.14

Distribution Yield: 2.54%

5-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 12%

Distribution Payout Ratio: 35%

“I’m loving it” — so says the company’s slogan. And it would appear investors chose to not apply that moniker to the stock, which in 2019, has risen just 11% compared to a 28% rise for the S&P 500 index. But the stock performance doesn’t accurately portray how McDonald's operating performance. Take, for instance, the third quarter of 2019 (the most recent quarter for which reported data was available), which produced the company’s 17th consecutive quarter of rising global same-store sales of nearly 5%.

For some context, McDonald's has more than 38,000 restaurants and operates in over 100 countries. The fact that it still continues to find ways to grow underscores not only the effectiveness of its management team, but how brand loyal its customers are. You would be hard-pressed to find another company that has reinvented itself with greater success in the manner McDonald’s has, particularly in an environment where consumers have become more health conscious about their diet. With the stock lagging the market in 2019, I expect MCD to have a bounce-back year in 2020.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Current Price: $128.95

Distribution Yield: 2.85%

5-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 20%

Distribution Payout Ratio: 47%

One of the ten largest semiconductor companies in the world, Texas Instruments is also the world’s largest producer of analog semiconductor products. The Dallas, TX.-based company has transformed its business to become a leader in analog and embedded processing. These products take signals such as sound, temperature, pressure and images and turn them into digital data that can be processed by other chips.

Analog chips tend to have very long product lifecycles of up to a decade or more, though they are often difficult to design. These qualities also makes them incredibly profitable, producing gross margins over 50%. This explains why Texas Instruments stock is trading near all-time highs and well above its consensus price target of $126. And with the growing adoption of smart and connected devices being more important in our lives, not to mention component for self-driving cars, Texas Instruments’ sensors and controllers will remain in high demand.

U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Current Price: $59.77

Distribution Yield: 2.85%

5-Year Distribution Growth Rate: 15%

Distribution Payout Ratio: 32%

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, the nation’s fifth-largest bank by assets, doesn’t always get the definition it deserves, but investors who have trusted the large-cap regional bank don’t mind. With branches that span almost 3,000 banking offices in 25 states, including some 4,500 ATMs nationwide, U.S. Bancorp has capitalized on its massive network to consistently grow revenue and earnings, despite the low interest rate environment, pressuring the ability of banks to make money from higher revenue and fees.

As such, shares of U.S. Bancorp have been on an impressive run throughout 2019, rising 30% year to date, compared to the 28% rise in the S&P 500 index. Unlike several large-cap banks, U.S. Bancorp has either met or exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in all four reporting periods throughout 2019. Plus, in terms of efficiency ratio, which measures a bank's ability to use its resources to generate revenue, U.S. Bancorp registered an efficiency ratio of 53.9% in its fiscal third quarter -- surpassing that of several “too big to fail” names.

