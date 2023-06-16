Five Stocks for Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month in June

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. While November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month, June focuses on all types of dementia. One estimate pegs the global dementia drug market at $8.7 billion in 2021 with a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% projected between 2022 and 2031, making it worth $19.7 billion by 2031.

Over 55 million people around the globe live with some form of dementia, and the number of people with dementia is expected to double about every 20 years. Alzheimer's Disease International reports that someone in the world develops dementia every three seconds. In fact, the organization estimates that almost 75% of those living with dementia haven't received a formal diagnosis.

Some estimates suggest there are over 100 different types of dementia, although the four most common types are: Alzheimer's, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia (LBD), and front-temporal dementia (FTD). LBD is the second-most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's.

The challenges of treating different types of dementia

The vast majority of dementia treatments currently available and in clinical trials target Alzheimer's because it accounts for such a large percentage of dementia cases. However, the challenge is that different forms of dementia have different causes.

For example, traditional Alzheimer's treatments targeted the ß-amyloid protein, based on the belief that reducing the amount of that protein in the patient's brain would improve cognition. However, vascular dementia and Lewy body dementia (LBD) have not been linked to this protein.

Thus, traditional Alzheimer's treatments may not stop the progression of other forms of dementia. For example, LBD has been linked to a build-up of misfolded α-synuclein proteins, potentially linking it to Parkinson's disease. On the other hand, vascular dementia is related to chronic high blood pressure.

Some of the newer Alzheimer's treatments that target aspects of the disease like inflammation or other proteins are now being tested in other types of dementia and could one day become the standard of care for multiple types. Of course, we're not there yet, but with so many people suffering from so many different kinds of dementia, the dementia treatment market could be ripe for investment.

Here are five stocks of companies focusing on treatments for Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio's (ANVS) buntanetap is in clinical trials to treat Alzheimer's and FTD, with the Alzheimer's trial just moving into Phase 3, while the FTD trial is nearing the end of Phase 1. The company describes buntanetap as "an orally available small molecule" that can "inhibit multiple neurotoxic proteins at once."

Annovis also referenced research that has indicated that multiple neurotoxic proteins may be to blame in all neurodegenerative diseases. The company said buntanetap reduces the proteins that kill nerve cells and lead to inflammation and cell death. More specifically, Annovis Bio said its drug candidate targets the amyloid-ß, α-synuclein, tau, and TDP43 proteins to treat Alzheimer's and the tau and TDP43 proteins to treat FTD.

A Phase 2 trial of buntanetap in Alzheimer's patients showed a statistically significant 30% improvement in cognition compared to the baseline based on two different scales that measure the severity of patients' symptoms. Unfortunately, there's not enough historical data on FTD treatments to build an indication benchmark for Phase 1 clinical trials.

BioVie

BioVie's (BIVI) drug candidate NE3107 aims to inhibit activation of ERK (extracellular signal-regulated kinase), a central regulator of many disease processes (disclosure: the author of this article is the CEO of Quantum Media; BioVie is a client of Quantum's). Thus, inhibiting them blocks production of tumor necrosis factor-alpha, which regulates inflammation by allowing or blocking it.

Recent research has indicated a major role for inflammation in Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. In fact, BioVie CEO Cuong Do said that due to the mechanism of action of their drug candidate, NE3107, it’s believed to work with non-Alzheimer's patients as well. The company expects a readout later this year from its Phase 3 trial showing the results from a mix of A-beta (amyloid-ß) positive and negative patients enrolled in the trial.

BioVie also recently announced a data abstract on NE3107 regarding neuroinflammation not only in Alzheimer's but also in other degenerative dementias.

Additionally, a Phase 2 trial of NE3107 in Alzheimer's patients showed the potential of meaningfully improving cognition in areas like language and memory. The trial identified a 21.1% improvement in cognition versus the baseline on one scale that measures improvements in dementia and cognition.

On another scale that measures dementia, patients treated with NE3107 observed a 19.4% improvement from the baseline. Meanwhile, a 27.4% improvement from the baseline was observed on another scale that measures outcomes related to mild cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's.

Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is working on a treatment to restore the normal shape and function of the altered filamin A protein, blocking the formation of the ß-amyloid protein in the brain. Simufilam is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials in Alzheimer's patients.

Cassava announced some interim results from a Phase 2b trial, which showed that 66% of patients treated for nine months with simufilam displayed improvements in cognition. Another 22% of those treated reported cognitive declines that were less severe than would normally be expected.

In January, the company announced the results from a Phase 2 trial which indicated that 47% of patients treated with simufilam had slight cognitive improvements after a year of treatment. On one commonly used Alzheimer's scale, patients considered to have "mild" symptoms saw their cognition scores improved. Meanwhile, those with "moderate" symptoms saw their scores decline slightly, which would normally be expected in Alzheimer's.

Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) is working on a treatment for Alzheimer's and Lewy body dementia. The company's lead candidate, CT1812, is in Phase 2 clinical trials for multiple stages of Alzheimer's and in LBD.

Cognition Therapeutics said it has identified several compounds that bind to a receptor that regulates the response to cellular damage. CT1812 aims to restore damaged cellular processes that are dysregulated in neurodegenerative diseases.

The company currently has multiple trials for Alzheimer's and one for LBD underway, although it has published multiple data sets on CT1812's impact on cerebrospinal fluid in patients with Alzheimer's.

Ely Lilly

Finally, Eli Lilly's (LLY) has multiple clinical trials underway for various forms of dementia. Unlike many of the other companies on this list, Eli Lilly requires no introduction. Currently, Eli Lilly's pipeline includes a gene therapy for FTD patients with GRN mutations, a small molecule candidate called mevidalen for LBD, and another small molecule drug for Alzheimer's.

Investing in clinical-stage dementia treatments

Some potentially promising dementia treatments are also in clinical trials by privately held companies. For example, EIP Pharma's neflamapimod is entering Phase 2b clinical trials in dementia with Lewy bodies.

Since Alzheimer's represents such a large share of the dementia cases worldwide, it's no surprise that companies have chosen to focus on it rather than other forms of dementia. However, it seems clear that opportunities are available in the other common types as well, including Lewy body dementia and front-temporal dementia.

One thing that’s particularly exciting about this space right now is that a growing number of newer treatments from multiple companies could treat more than one type of dementia due to their mechanisms of action.

Ari Zoldan is CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC. BioVie is a client of Quantum Media Group, LLC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.