$FIVE stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FIVE stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $256,956,718 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FIVE:
$FIVE Insider Trading Activity
$FIVE insiders have traded $FIVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC M SPECTER (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,126 shares for an estimated $926,639.
$FIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $FIVE stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. removed 2,329,565 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $205,817,067
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,177,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,600,896
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,172,020 shares (-49.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,015,219
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,072,642 shares (+86.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,584,504
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 928,374 shares (+211.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,442,135
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 849,501 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,053,413
- ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP removed 777,011 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,555,074
$FIVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIVE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/06/2024
- UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/02/2024
$FIVE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIVE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FIVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 03/18/2025
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $118.0 on 12/05/2024
- John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $140.0 on 12/05/2024
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $95.0 on 11/25/2024
