$FIVE stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FIVE stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $256,956,718 of trading volume.

$FIVE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FIVE:

$FIVE insiders have traded $FIVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC M SPECTER (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,126 shares for an estimated $926,639.

$FIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $FIVE stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FIVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIVE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/06/2024

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/02/2024

$FIVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIVE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FIVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $118.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $140.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $95.0 on 11/25/2024

