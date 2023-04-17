US Markets

Five still critical after Alabama birthday party shooting -hospital

Credit: REUTERS/CHENEY ORR

April 17, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

By Brendan O'Brien

April 17 (Reuters) - Five people wounded in a late-night shooting at a teenage birthday celebration in rural Alabama remained in a critical condition early on Monday, hospital authorities said.

Four people died and a further 28 people were wounded in Saturday's shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a community of 3,200 people.

All four who were killed were high school seniors, and of the nine wounded still in hospital, five were in critical condition, a spokesperson for Lake Martin Community Hospital told a news conference.

Authorities have not said whether any suspect in the shooting had died or been arrested.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago Editing by Nick Zieminski and John Stonestreet)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.