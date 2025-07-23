Five Star Bancorp Reports Strong Second Quarter Financial Results with $14.5 Million Net Income

Five Star Bancorp reports $14.5 million net income for Q2 2025, reflecting growth in loans and deposits.

Five Star Bancorp reported a net income of $14.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $13.1 million in the previous quarter and $10.8 million in the same quarter last year. The company experienced strong growth in both loans and deposits, with total loans increasing by 3.76% and total deposits by 4.24% during this period. The net interest margin improved to 3.53%, contributing to a rise in net interest income. Efficiency also improved, reflected in a decreased efficiency ratio of 41.03%. The bank's expansion strategy continued with a growing workforce and the establishment of new offices, including a planned location in Walnut Creek. The company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value, evidenced by its recent dividend declaration, and is focused on its relationship-based banking approach to provide enhanced services.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, representing a 10.66% rise from the previous quarter and a 34.56% increase year-over-year.

Return on average assets (ROAA) improved to 1.37%, and return on average equity (ROAE) rose to 14.17%, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

Total loans increased by $136.2 million, or 3.76%, during the quarter, contributing to the growth of both interest income and overall financial strength.

Total deposits grew by $158.3 million, or 4.24%, showing strong customer confidence and business development efforts.

Potential Negatives

Increased provision for credit losses to $2.5 million, indicating potential deterioration in asset quality and rising default risk.

Higher non-interest expenses of $15.7 million for the quarter, up 4.53% from the previous quarter, which may raise concerns about cost control amid growth initiatives.

Increase in the ratio of nonperforming loans from 0.05% to 0.06%, reflecting a decline in loan performance, which could impact profitability and investor confidence.

FAQ

What were Five Star Bancorp's net income figures for the second quarter of 2025?

Five Star Bancorp reported a net income of $14.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did Five Star Bancorp's loans and deposits change in Q2 2025?

Total loans increased by $136.2 million, and total deposits grew by $158.3 million.

What is Five Star Bancorp's return on average assets (ROAA) for Q2 2025?

The ROAA for Five Star Bancorp in Q2 2025 was 1.37%.

When will Five Star Bancorp pay its next dividend?

The next dividend of $0.20 per share is expected to be paid on August 11, 2025.

Where is Five Star Bancorp planning to expand its services next?

Five Star Bancorp plans to open a new office in Walnut Creek in the third quarter of 2025.

$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,429 shares for an estimated $299,352 .

. DONNA LUCAS purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $75,339

LYDIA ANN RAMIREZ-MEDINA (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 600 shares for an estimated $16,456

DON JUSTIN KURTZE (EVP & SF Bay Area President) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,846

$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FSBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSBC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

$FSBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSBC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FSBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $37.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $31.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $36.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $35.0 on 01/30/2025

Full Release







RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.









Second Quarter Highlights









Performance and operating highlights for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:



















Three months ended

















(in thousands, except per share and share data)













June 30,









2025





















March 31,









2025





















June 30,









2024















Return on average assets (“ROAA”)









1.37





%













1.30





%













1.23





%









Return on average equity (“ROAE”)









14.17





%













13.28





%













11.72





%









Pre-tax income





$





20,099













$





18,391













$





15,152













Pre-tax, pre-provision income



(1)







$





22,599













$





20,291













$





17,152













Net income





$





14,508













$





13,111













$





10,782













Basic earnings per common share





$





0.68













$





0.62













$





0.51













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.68













$





0.62













$





0.51













Weighted average basic common shares outstanding









21,225,831

















21,209,881

















21,039,798













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









21,269,265

















21,253,588

















21,058,085













Shares outstanding at end of period









21,360,991

















21,329,235

















21,319,583



































































(1)



See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

















James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:







“We are very pleased to report an exceptional quarter where the continuation of our organic growth strategy fueled new account openings and resulted in growth in loans and deposits. Total loans held for investment increased by $136.2 million, or 3.76% (15.04% when annualized), and total deposits increased by $158.3 million, or 4.24% (16.94% when annualized). Net interest margin increased by eight basis points to 3.53%, while our efficiency ratio decreased to 41.03% compared to 42.58% for the first quarter of 2025. Short-term borrowings remained at zero as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. This quarter, we declared another dividend to shareholders, which exemplifies our commitment to shareholder value.









This success serves as a strong testimony to our people, technology, operating efficiencies, conservative underwriting practices, exceptional credit quality, and prudent approach to portfolio management, which we believe will continue to benefit our clients, employees, community, and shareholders. It is also attributable to our relationship-based banking approach, where clients receive high-tech and high-touch concierge business banking services.









We look forward to bringing these services to the Walnut Creek market, where we expect to open an office in the third quarter of 2025. Since our expansion in the San Francisco Bay Area began in June 2023, the team has grown to 34 employees with $456.9 million in deposits as of June 30, 2025. We also look forward to the continued growth of business verticals, including Food, Agribusiness, and Diversified Industries where we believe clients will benefit from our global trade services and exceptional treasury management tools.









As we look to the second half of 2025, we are humbled and proud of our team’s accomplishments. We also thank our employees for their outstanding commitment to ensuring Five Star Bank remains a safe, trusted, and steadfast banking partner.”







Financial highlights as of and during the three months ended June 30, 2025 included the following:







The San Francisco Bay Area team increased from 31 to 34 employees and generated deposit balances totaling $456.9 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $77.2 million from March 31, 2025.



The San Francisco Bay Area team increased from 31 to 34 employees and generated deposit balances totaling $456.9 million at June 30, 2025, an increase of $77.2 million from March 31, 2025.



The Company hired five new Business Development Officers, increasing from 35 at March 31, 2025 to 40 at June 30, 2025.



The Company hired five new Business Development Officers, increasing from 35 at March 31, 2025 to 40 at June 30, 2025.



Cash and cash equivalents were $483.8 million, representing 12.42% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, as compared to 12.11% at March 31, 2025.



Cash and cash equivalents were $483.8 million, representing 12.42% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, as compared to 12.11% at March 31, 2025.



Total deposits increased by $158.3 million, or 4.24%, during the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to increases in non-wholesale deposits that exceeded decreases in wholesale deposits, which the Company defines as brokered deposits and California Time Deposit Program deposits. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, non-wholesale deposits increased by $191.6 million, or 6.29%, and wholesale deposits decreased by $33.4 million, or 4.84%.



Total deposits increased by $158.3 million, or 4.24%, during the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to increases in non-wholesale deposits that exceeded decreases in wholesale deposits, which the Company defines as brokered deposits and California Time Deposit Program deposits. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, non-wholesale deposits increased by $191.6 million, or 6.29%, and wholesale deposits decreased by $33.4 million, or 4.84%.



The Company had no short-term borrowings at June 30, 2025 or March 31, 2025.



The Company had no short-term borrowings at June 30, 2025 or March 31, 2025.



Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 41.03% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 42.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 44.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 41.03% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 42.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 44.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net interest margin was 3.53%, as compared to 3.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 3.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The effective Federal Funds rate was 4.33% as of June 30, 2025, remaining constant from March 31, 2025 and decreasing from 5.33% at June 30, 2024.



For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net interest margin was 3.53%, as compared to 3.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 3.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The effective Federal Funds rate was 4.33% as of June 30, 2025, remaining constant from March 31, 2025 and decreasing from 5.33% at June 30, 2024.



Other comprehensive loss was $0.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $12.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Total carrying value of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.06% and 2.22% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.



Other comprehensive loss was $0.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $12.0 million as of June 30, 2025. Total carrying value of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.06% and 2.22% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.



The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.85% and 11.00% as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.



The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.85% and 11.00% as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.



Loan and deposit growth in the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 was as follows:













(in thousands)









June 30,









2025

















March 31,









2025

















$ Change

















% Change











Loans held for investment





$





3,758,025













$





3,621,819













$





136,206

















3.76





%









Non-interest-bearing deposits









1,004,061

















933,652

















70,409

















7.54





%









Interest-bearing deposits









2,890,561

















2,802,702

















87,859

















3.13





%















































(in thousands)









June 30,









2025

















June 30,









2024

















$ Change

















% Change











Loans held for investment





$





3,758,025













$





3,266,291













$





491,734

















15.05





%









Non-interest-bearing deposits









1,004,061

















825,733

















178,328

















21.60





%









Interest-bearing deposits









2,890,561

















2,323,898

















566,663

















24.38





%











The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end increased from 0.05% at March 31, 2025 to 0.06% at June 30, 2025. The increase was due to one commercial real estate loan being put on nonaccrual status during the quarter.



The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end increased from 0.05% at March 31, 2025 to 0.06% at June 30, 2025. The increase was due to one commercial real estate loan being put on nonaccrual status during the quarter.



The Company’s Board of Directors declared on April 17, 2025, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.20 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors subsequently declared another cash dividend of $0.20 per share on July 17, 2025, which the Company expects to pay on August 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2025.











Summary Results











Three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2025







The Company’s net income was $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income increased by $2.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by loan growth and an improvement in the average yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense driven by deposit growth. The provision for credit losses increased by $0.6 million, with loan growth and increases in net charge-offs during the three months ended June 30, 2025 as the leading drivers. Non-interest income increased by $0.5 million, primarily due to an overall improvement in the estimated earnings related to investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. Non-interest expense increased by $0.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily related to increases in business travel, conferences, training, and advertising and promotional expenses associated with expansion of the Bank’s business development teams, partially offset by an increase in deferred loan origination costs.







Three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2024







The Company’s net income was $14.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net interest income increased by $7.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by loan growth and an improvement in the average yield on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense driven by deposit growth. The provision for credit losses increased by $0.5 million, with increases in net charge-offs during the three months ended June 30, 2025 as the leading driver. Non-interest income increased by $0.2 million, primarily due to an overall improvement in the estimated earnings related to investments in venture-backed funds, partially offset by a decrease in the volume of loans sold during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Non-interest expense increased by $2.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to increased headcount as the leading driver.





The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:























Three months ended





























(in thousands, except per share data)

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025

















$ Change

















% Change











Selected operating data:

















































Net interest income









$





36,515













$





33,977













$





2,538

















7.47





%









Provision for credit losses













2,500

















1,900

















600

















31.58





%









Non-interest income













1,810

















1,359

















451

















33.19





%









Non-interest expense













15,726

















15,045

















681

















4.53





%









Pre-tax income













20,099

















18,391

















1,708

















9.29





%









Provision for income taxes













5,591

















5,280

















311

















5.89





%









Net income









$





14,508













$





13,111













$





1,397

















10.66





%









Earnings per common share:

















































Basic









$





0.68













$





0.62













$





0.06

















9.68





%









Diluted









$





0.68













$





0.62













$





0.06

















9.68





%









Performance and other financial ratios:

















































ROAA













1.37





%













1.30





%

































ROAE













14.17





%













13.28





%

































Net interest margin













3.53





%













3.45





%

































Cost of funds













2.53





%













2.56





%

































Efficiency ratio













41.03





%













42.58





%































































































Three months ended





































(in thousands, except per share data)

















June 30,









2025













June 30,









2024





















$ Change





















% Change











Selected operating data:

















































Net interest income









$





36,515













$





29,092













$





7,423

















25.52





%









Provision for credit losses













2,500

















2,000

















500

















25.00





%









Non-interest income













1,810

















1,573

















237

















15.07





%









Non-interest expense













15,726

















13,513

















2,213

















16.38





%









Pre-tax income













20,099

















15,152

















4,947

















32.65





%









Provision for income taxes













5,591

















4,370

















1,221

















27.94





%









Net income









$





14,508













$





10,782













$





3,726

















34.56





%









Earnings per common share:

















































Basic









$





0.68













$





0.51













$





0.17

















33.33





%









Diluted









$





0.68













$





0.51













$





0.17

















33.33





%









Performance and other financial ratios:

















































ROAA













1.37





%













1.23





%

































ROAE













14.17





%













11.72





%

























Net interest margin













3.53





%













3.39





%

























Cost of funds













2.53





%













2.56





%

























Efficiency ratio













41.03





%













44.07





%





















































































Balance Sheet Summary















(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025

















March 31,









2025













$ Change

















% Change















Selected financial condition data:













































Total assets









$





4,413,473













$





4,245,057













$





168,416

















3.97





%









Cash and cash equivalents













483,810

















452,571

















31,239

















6.90





%









Total loans held for investment













3,758,025

















3,621,819

















136,206

















3.76





%









Total investments













97,575

















99,696

















(2,121





)













(2.13





)%









Total liabilities













3,996,731

















3,838,606

















158,125

















4.12





%









Total deposits













3,894,622

















3,736,354

















158,268

















4.24





%









Subordinated notes, net













73,968

















73,932

















36

















0.05





%









Total shareholders’ equity













416,742

















406,451

















10,291

















2.53





%











Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.6 billion, representing 67.06% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, as compared to 67.55% as of March 31, 2025. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2025, increasing from $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025.



Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.6 billion, representing 67.06% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, as compared to 67.55% as of March 31, 2025. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2025, increasing from $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025.



Non-wholesale deposit accounts constituted 83.14% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, as compared to 81.53% at March 31, 2025. Deposit relationships of greater than $5 million represented 59.91% of total deposits, as compared to 60.87% as of March 31, 2025, and had an average age of approximately 8.34 years as of June 30, 2025, as compared to 8.80 years as of March 31, 2025.



Non-wholesale deposit accounts constituted 83.14% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, as compared to 81.53% at March 31, 2025. Deposit relationships of greater than $5 million represented 59.91% of total deposits, as compared to 60.87% as of March 31, 2025, and had an average age of approximately 8.34 years as of June 30, 2025, as compared to 8.80 years as of March 31, 2025.



Total deposits as of June 30, 2025 were $3.9 billion, an increase of $158.3 million, or 4.24%, from March 31, 2025 comprised of increases in both interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing deposits. The primary driver of interest-bearing deposit growth was new money market deposit accounts opened during the quarter, adding $87.4 million in new balances. Non-interest-bearing deposit growth was driven by new accounts opened during the quarter, adding $68.7 million in new balances.



Total deposits as of June 30, 2025 were $3.9 billion, an increase of $158.3 million, or 4.24%, from March 31, 2025 comprised of increases in both interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing deposits. The primary driver of interest-bearing deposit growth was new money market deposit accounts opened during the quarter, adding $87.4 million in new balances. Non-interest-bearing deposit growth was driven by new accounts opened during the quarter, adding $68.7 million in new balances.



Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 were $483.8 million, representing 12.42% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, as compared to 12.11% as of March 31, 2025.



Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 were $483.8 million, representing 12.42% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, as compared to 12.11% as of March 31, 2025.



Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unused and immediately available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, as compared to $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025.





















June 30, 2025













(in thousands)













Line of Credit













Letters of Credit Issued













Borrowings













Available











Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLB”) advances









$





1,290,446













$





732,500













$





—













$





557,946













Federal Reserve Discount Window













926,573

















—

















—

















926,573













Correspondent bank lines of credit













185,000

















—

















—

















185,000













Cash and cash equivalents













—

















—

















—

















483,810













Total









$





2,402,019













$





732,500













$





—













$





2,153,329



































































(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025

















December 31,









2024













$ Change

















% Change











Selected financial condition data:









































Total assets









$





4,413,473













$





4,053,278













$





360,195

















8.89





%









Cash and cash equivalents













483,810

















352,343

















131,467

















37.31





%









Total loans held for investment













3,758,025

















3,532,686

















225,339

















6.38





%









Total investments













97,575

















100,914

















(3,339





)













(3.31





)%









Total liabilities













3,996,731

















3,656,654

















340,077

















9.30





%









Total deposits













3,894,622

















3,557,994

















336,628

















9.46





%









Subordinated notes, net













73,968

















73,895

















73

















0.10





%









Total shareholders’ equity













416,742

















396,624

















20,118

















5.07





%

















































































The increase in total assets from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 was primarily comprised of a $225.3 million increase in total loans held for investment and a $131.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents. The $225.3 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025 was a result of $578.8 million in loan originations and advances, partially offset by $130.3 million and $223.1 million in loan payoffs and paydowns, respectively. The $225.3 million increase in total loans held for investment included $43.9 million in purchases of loans within the consumer concentration of the loan portfolio. The $131.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents primarily resulted from net cash inflows related to financing and operating activities of $328.1 million and $28.1 million, respectively, partially offset by net cash outflows related to investing activities of $224.7 million.





The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $255.2 million. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely due to increases in money market and time deposits of $179.4 million and $101.9 million, respectively.





The increase in total shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 was primarily a result of net income recognized of $27.6 million and a $0.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by $8.5 million in cash dividends paid during the period.









Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin









The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:























Three months ended





























(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025

















March 31,









2025

















$ Change

















% Change











Interest and fee income









$





60,580













$





57,087













$





3,493

















6.12





%









Interest expense













24,065

















23,110

















955

















4.13





%









Net interest income









$





36,515













$





33,977













$





2,538

















7.47





%









Net interest margin













3.53





%













3.45





%















































































Three months ended





























(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025

















June 30,









2024

















$ Change

















% Change











Interest and fee income









$





60,580













$





48,998













$





11,582

















23.64





%









Interest expense













24,065

















19,906

















4,159

















20.89





%









Net interest income









$





36,515













$





29,092













$





7,423

















25.52





%









Net interest margin













3.53





%













3.39





%

















































































The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:



















Three months ended

























June 30, 2025

















March 31, 2025

















June 30, 2024













(in thousands)











Average





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Yield/ Rate









Average





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Yield/ Rate









Average





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Yield/ Rate









Assets

















































































Interest-earning deposits in banks









$





361,866













$





3,987

















4.42





%









$





328,571













$





3,575

















4.41





%









$





148,936













$





1,986

















5.36





%









Investment securities













97,886

















577

















2.37





%













100,474

















581

















2.34





%













105,819

















650

















2.47





%









Loans held for investment and sale













3,691,616

















56,016

















6.09





%













3,567,992

















52,931

















6.02





%













3,197,921

















46,362

















5.83





%









Total interest-earning assets













4,151,368

















60,580

















5.85





%













3,997,037

















57,087

















5.79





%













3,452,676

















48,998

















5.71





%









Interest receivable and other assets, net













101,632

































93,543

































84,554





























Total assets









$





4,253,000





























$





4,090,580





























$





3,537,230













































































































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

















































































Interest-bearing transaction accounts









$





283,369













$





1,043

















1.48





%









$





303,822













$





1,112

















1.48





%









$





291,470













$





1,104

















1.52





%









Savings accounts













121,692

















801

















2.64





%













123,599

















772

















2.53





%













120,080

















856

















2.87





%









Money market accounts













1,647,628

















13,270

















3.23





%













1,540,879

















12,435

















3.27





%













1,547,814

















13,388

















3.48





%









Time accounts













726,295

















7,790

















4.30





%













706,528

















7,629

















4.38





%













272,887

















3,369

















4.96





%









Subordinated notes and other borrowings













73,967

















1,161

















6.30





%













73,908

















1,162

















6.37





%













75,747

















1,189

















6.31





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













2,852,951

















24,065

















3.38





%













2,748,736

















23,110

















3.41





%













2,307,998

















19,906

















3.47





%









Demand accounts













957,034

































910,954

































817,668





























Interest payable and other liabilities













32,406

































30,389

































41,429





























Shareholders’ equity













410,609

































400,501

































370,135





























Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity









$





4,253,000





























$





4,090,580





























$





3,537,230













































































































Net interest spread





























2.47





%





























2.38





%





























2.24





%









Net interest income/margin

















$





36,515

















3.53





%

















$





33,977

















3.45





%

















$





29,092

















3.39





%









































































































































Net interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased $2.5 million, or 7.47%, to $36.5 million compared to $34.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest margin totaled 3.53% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of eight basis points compared to the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $3.5 million in interest income, mainly due to a $123.6 million, or 3.46%, increase in the average balance of loans and a seven basis point improvement in the average yield on loans during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the prior quarter. The increase in interest income was partially offset by an additional $1.0 million in interest expense, which was mainly driven by a $150.2 million, or 4.19%, increase in the average balance of deposits at an average rate of two basis points lower than the prior quarter.





As compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income increased $7.4 million, or 25.52%, to $36.5 million from $29.1 million. Net interest margin totaled 3.53% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 14 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $11.6 million in interest income, mainly due to a $493.7 million, or 15.44%, increase in the average balance of loans and a 26 basis point improvement in the average yield on loans during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in interest income was partially offset by an additional $4.2 million in interest expense compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in interest expense is mainly attributable to a $686.1 million, or 22.50%, increase in the average balance of deposits at an average rate of one basis point lower during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same quarter of the prior year.









Loans by Type









The following table provides loan balances, excluding deferred loan fees, by type as of the dates shown:











(in thousands)













June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025











Real estate:

























Commercial









$





3,066,627













$





2,941,201













Commercial land and development













1,422

















3,556













Commercial construction













112,399

















113,002













Residential construction













5,479

















5,747













Residential













33,132

















34,053













Farmland













51,579

















43,643













Commercial:

























Secured













173,855

















170,525













Unsecured













37,568

















34,970













Consumer and other













278,215

















277,093













Net deferred loan fees













(2,251





)













(1,971





)









Total loans held for investment









$





3,758,025













$





3,621,819

























































Interest-bearing Deposits









The following table provides interest-bearing deposit balances by type as of the dates shown:











(in thousands)













June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025











Interest-bearing transaction accounts









$





292,257













$





295,633













Money market accounts













1,704,652

















1,577,473













Savings accounts













121,567

















128,210













Time accounts













772,085

















801,386













Total interest-bearing deposits









$





2,890,561













$





2,802,702

























































Asset Quality











Allowance for Credit Losses







At June 30, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was $40.2 million, as compared to $37.8 million at December 31, 2024. The $2.4 million increase in the allowance is due to a $4.6 million provision for credit losses recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by net charge-offs of $2.2 million, primarily attributable to commercial and industrial loans, during the same period.





The Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment increased from 0.05% at December 31, 2024 to 0.06% at June 30, 2025. Loans designated as watch decreased from $123.4 million to $106.5 million between December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025. Loans designated as substandard increased from $2.6 million to $4.2 million between December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at June 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024.





A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:























June 30, 2025

















December 31, 2024













(in thousands)

















Amount

















% of Total

















Amount

















% of Total











Real estate:









































Commercial









$





27,792

















69.19





%









$





25,864

















68.44





%









Commercial land and development













33

















0.08





%













78

















0.21





%









Commercial construction













2,575

















6.41





%













2,268

















6.00





%









Residential construction













75

















0.19





%













64

















0.17





%









Residential













334

















0.83





%













270

















0.71





%









Farmland













723

















1.80





%













607

















1.61





%





















31,532

















78.50





%













29,151

















77.14





%









Commercial:









































Secured













5,623

















14.00





%













5,866

















15.52





%









Unsecured













417

















1.04





%













278

















0.74





%





















6,040

















15.04





%













6,144

















16.26





%









Consumer and other













2,595

















6.46





%













2,496

















6.60





%









Total allowance for credit losses









$





40,167

















100.00





%









$





37,791

















100.00





%

















































































The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment remained at 1.07% at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.









Non-interest Income











The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

























Three months ended





























(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025

















March 31,









2025

















$ Change













% Change











Service charges on deposit accounts









$





196













$





215













$





(19





)













(8.84





)%









Gain on sale of loans













119

















125

















(6





)













(4.80





)%









Loan-related fees













468

















448

















20

















4.46





%









FHLB stock dividends













325

















331

















(6





)













(1.81





)%









Earnings on bank-owned life insurance













220

















161

















59

















36.65





%









Other income













482

















79

















403

















510.13





%









Total non-interest income









$





1,810













$





1,359













$





451

















33.19





%



















































































Other income.



The increase resulted primarily from an overall improvement in the estimated earnings related to investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025.







The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

























Three months ended

























(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025

















June 30,









2024

















$ Change













% Change











Service charges on deposit accounts









$





196













$





189













$





7

















3.70





%









Gain on sale of loans













119

















449

















(330





)













(73.50





)%









Loan-related fees













468

















370

















98

















26.49





%









FHLB stock dividends













325

















329

















(4





)













(1.22





)%









Earnings on bank-owned life insurance













220

















158

















62

















39.24





%









Other income













482

















78

















404

















517.95





%









Total non-interest income









$





1,810













$





1,573













$





237

















15.07





%



















































































Gain on sale of loans.



The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold, partially offset by an improvement in the effective yield of loans sold. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, approximately $1.6 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.60%, as compared to approximately $6.8 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 6.60% during the three months ended June 30, 2024.







Other income.



The increase related primarily to an overall improvement in the estimated earnings related to investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.









Non-interest Expense











The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

























Three months ended

































(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025

















$ Change













% Change











Salaries and employee benefits









$





8,910













$





9,134













$





(224





)













(2.45





)%









Occupancy and equipment













657

















637

















20

















3.14





%









Data processing and software













1,508

















1,457

















51

















3.50





%









Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance













470

















455

















15

















3.30





%









Professional services













918

















913

















5

















0.55





%









Advertising and promotional













865

















522

















343

















65.71





%









Loan-related expenses













423

















319

















104

















32.60





%









Other operating expenses













1,975

















1,608

















367

















22.82





%









Total non-interest expense









$





15,726













$





15,045













$





681

















4.53





%



















































































Salaries and employee benefits.



The decrease related primarily to: (i) a $0.6 million increase in deferred loan origination costs due to greater loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans; and (ii) $0.1 million decrease in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense. The decrease was partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in commissions expense due to greater loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.







Advertising and promotional.



The increase related primarily to additional expenses incurred to support the expansion of the Bank’s business development teams, including a $0.1 million increase related to business development expenses, a $0.1 million increase in expenses related to sponsored events and partnerships, and a $0.1 million increase in expenses related to donations.







Loan-related expenses.



The increase related primarily to a $0.1 million increase in expenses related to inspections to support the increase in loan originations and annual loan reviews.







Other operating expenses.



The increase was primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in business travel expenses and a $0.1 million increase in expenses related to conferences and trainings attended.







The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

























Three months ended

































(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025

















June 30,









2024

















$ Change













% Change











Salaries and employee benefits









$





8,910













$





7,803













$





1,107

















14.19





%









Occupancy and equipment













657

















646

















11

















1.70





%









Data processing and software













1,508

















1,235

















273

















22.11





%









FDIC insurance













470

















390

















80

















20.51





%









Professional services













918

















767

















151

















19.69





%









Advertising and promotional













865

















615

















250

















40.65





%









Loan-related expenses













423

















297

















126

















42.42





%









Other operating expenses













1,975

















1,760

















215

















12.22





%









Total non-interest expense









$





15,726













$





13,513













$





2,213

















16.38





%



















































































Salaries and employee benefits.



The increase related primarily to: (i) a $1.2 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense, mainly related to a 16.58% increase in headcount between June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025; and (ii) a $0.1 million increase in commissions paid. This increase was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in deferred loan origination costs due to a greater number of loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.







Data processing and software.



The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.







Professional services.



The increase was primarily due to a $0.1 million increase in fees paid for compensation and business development consulting services.







Advertising and promotional.



The increase related primarily to additional expenses incurred to support the expansion of the Bank’s business development teams, including a $0.1 million increase in expenses related to sponsored events and partnerships and a $0.1 million increase related to business development expenses.







Loan-related expenses.



The increase related primarily to a $0.1 million increase in expenses related to inspections to support the increase in loan originations and annual loan reviews.







Other operating expenses.



The increase was primarily due to a $0.1 million increase in travel expense and a $0.1 million increase in expenses related to conferences, trainings, and professional association memberships.









Provision for Income Taxes









On July 4, 2025, the President signed H.R. 1, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” into law. The legislation includes several changes to federal tax law that generally allow for more favorable deductibility of certain business expenses beginning in 2025, including the restoration of immediate expensing of domestic R&D expenditures, reinstatement of 100% bonus depreciation, and more favorable rules for determining the limitation on business interest expense. The Act also made certain changes to the deductibility of the cost of meals and charitable contributions that are effective for tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2025. These changes were not reflected in the income tax provision for the period ended June 30, 2025, as enactment occurred after the balance sheet date. The Company is currently evaluating the impact on future periods.







Three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2025







Provision for income taxes increased to $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which was primarily due to an increase in taxable income recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2025. This increase was partially offset by a net $0.2 million reduction to the provision recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2025. This adjustment related to a tax law change for the state of California effective as of June 30, 2025, which requires a transition from a three-factor apportionment formula to a single-sales-factor formula for determining state income tax. As such, the Company recorded a net benefit of approximately $0.9 million relating to the current year provision, which was partially offset by a $0.7 million expense relating to the remeasuring of the deferred tax assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2025. The effective tax rates were 27.82% and 28.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.







Three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to three months ended June 30, 2024







Provision for income taxes increased by $1.2 million, or 27.94%, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in taxable income. This increase was partially offset by a net $0.2 million reduction to the provision recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2025. This adjustment related to a tax law change for the state of California effective as of June 30, 2025, which requires a transition from a three-factor apportionment formula to a single-sales-factor formula for determining state income tax. As such, the Company recorded a net benefit of approximately $0.9 million relating to the current year provision, which was partially offset by a $0.7 million expense relating to the remeasuring of the deferred tax assets and liabilities as of June 30, 2025. The effective tax rates were 27.82% and 28.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.









Webcast Details









Five Star Bancorp will host a live webcast for analysts and investors on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) to discuss its second quarter financial results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.









About Five Star Bancorp









Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, in each case under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.





The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.









Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)



























Three months ended













(in thousands, except per share and share data)

















June 30,









2025

















March 31,









2025

















June 30,









2024













Revenue and Expense Data



































Interest and fee income









$





60,580













$





57,087













$





48,998













Interest expense













24,065

















23,110

















19,906













Net interest income













36,515

















33,977

















29,092













Provision for credit losses













2,500

















1,900

















2,000













Net interest income after provision













34,015

















32,077

















27,092













Non-interest income:

































Service charges on deposit accounts













196

















215

















189













Gain on sale of loans













119

















125

















449













Loan-related fees













468

















448

















370













FHLB stock dividends













325

















331

















329













Earnings on bank-owned life insurance













220

















161

















158













Other income













482

















79

















78













Total non-interest income













1,810

















1,359

















1,573













Non-interest expense:

































Salaries and employee benefits













8,910

















9,134

















7,803













Occupancy and equipment













657

















637

















646













Data processing and software













1,508

















1,457

















1,235













FDIC insurance













470

















455

















390













Professional services













918

















913

















767













Advertising and promotional













865

















522

















615













Loan-related expenses













423

















319

















297













Other operating expenses













1,975

















1,608

















1,760













Total non-interest expense













15,726

















15,045

















13,513













Income before provision for income taxes













20,099

















18,391

















15,152













Provision for income taxes













5,591

















5,280

















4,370













Net income









$





14,508













$





13,111













$





10,782















































Comprehensive Income



































Net income









$





14,508













$





13,111













$





10,782













Net unrealized holding gain on securities available-for-sale during the period













190

















1,030

















295













Less: Income tax expense related to other comprehensive (loss) income













502

















305

















87













Other comprehensive (loss) income













(312





)













725

















208













Total comprehensive income









$





14,196













$





13,836













$





10,990















































Share and Per Share Data



































Earnings per common share:

































Basic









$





0.68













$





0.62













$





0.51













Diluted









$





0.68













$





0.62













$





0.51













Book value per share









$





19.51













$





19.06













$





17.85













Tangible book value per share



(1)











$





19.51













$





19.06













$





17.85













Weighted average basic common shares outstanding













21,225,831

















21,209,881

















21,039,798













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding













21,269,265

















21,253,588

















21,058,085













Shares outstanding at end of period













21,360,991

















21,329,235

















21,319,583















































Selected Financial Ratios



































ROAA













1.37





%













1.30





%













1.23





%









ROAE













14.17





%













13.28





%













11.72





%









Net interest margin













3.53





%













3.45





%













3.39





%









Loan to deposit



(2)















96.50





%













97.01





%













103.87





%



















(1)



See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.











(2)



Loan balance in loan to deposit ratio is total loans held for investment and sale at period end. Deposit balance in loan to deposit ratio is total deposits at period end.































(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025

















March 31,









2025

















June 30,









2024













Balance Sheet Data



































Cash and due from financial institutions









$





53,724













$





42,473













$





28,572













Interest-bearing deposits in banks













430,086

















410,098

















161,787













Time deposits in banks













849

















4,024

















4,097













Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value













94,990

















97,111

















103,204













Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost













2,585

















2,585

















2,973













Loans held for sale













309

















2,669

















5,322













Loans held for investment













3,758,025

















3,621,819

















3,266,291













Allowance for credit losses













(40,167





)













(39,224





)













(35,406





)









Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses













3,717,858

















3,582,595

















3,230,885













FHLB stock













15,000

















15,000

















15,000













Operating leases, right-of-use asset













7,094

















5,944

















6,630













Premises and equipment, net













1,606

















1,524

















1,610













Bank-owned life insurance













23,466

















23,246

















19,030













Interest receivable and other assets













65,906

















57,788

















55,107













Total assets









$





4,413,473













$





4,245,057













$





3,634,217













































Non-interest-bearing deposits









$





1,004,061













$





933,652













$





825,733













Interest-bearing deposits













2,890,561

















2,802,702

















2,323,898













Total deposits













3,894,622

















3,736,354

















3,149,631













Subordinated notes, net













73,968

















73,932

















73,822













Other borrowings













—

















—

















—













Operating lease liability













7,744

















6,591

















7,077













Interest payable and other liabilities













20,397

















21,729

















23,217













Total liabilities













3,996,731

















3,838,606

















3,253,747













































Common stock













303,155

















302,788

















301,968













Retained earnings













125,545

















115,309

















90,734













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes













(11,958





)













(11,646





)













(12,232





)









Total shareholders’ equity













416,742

















406,451

















380,470













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





4,413,473













$





4,245,057













$





3,634,217















































Quarterly Average Balance Data



































Average loans held for investment and sale









$





3,691,616













$





3,567,992













$





3,197,921













Average interest-earning assets













4,151,368

















3,997,037

















3,452,676













Average total assets













4,253,000

















4,090,580

















3,537,230













Average deposits













3,736,018

















3,585,782

















3,049,919













Average total equity













410,609

















400,501

















370,135















































Credit Quality



































Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans













1,763.26





%













2,222.32





%













1,882.30





%









Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment













0.06





%













0.05





%













0.06





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.05





%













0.04





%













0.05





%









Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment













0.06





%













0.05





%













0.06





%











































Capital Ratios



































Total shareholders’ equity to total assets













9.44





%













9.57





%













10.47





%









Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets



(1)















9.44





%













9.57





%













10.47





%









Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)













13.72





%













13.97





%













14.38





%









Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)













10.85





%













11.00





%













11.27





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)













10.85





%













11.00





%













11.27





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













10.03





%













10.17





%













11.05





%



















(1)



See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.





















Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)









The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.





Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. Management believes that tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company’s financial health based on tangible capital. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.





Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. Management believes that tangible book value per share is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company’s value and use of equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.





Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income. Management believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company’s ability to generate operating profit and capital.





The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:



















Three months ended













(in thousands)

















June 30,









2025

















March 31,









2025

















June 30,









2024













Pre-tax, pre-provision income



































Pre-tax income









$





20,099













$





18,391













$





15,152













Add: provision for credit losses













2,500

















1,900

















2,000













Pre-tax, pre-provision income









$





22,599













$





20,291













$





17,152















Investor Contact:







Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 626-5008





hluck@fivestarbank.com







Media Contact:







Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 284-7827





swetton@fivestarbank.com



