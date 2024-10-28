Five Star Bancorp reports Q3 EPS 52c, consensus 53c

James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the financial results: “We are pleased to have opened a full-service office in San Francisco’s Financial District on September 3rd, further demonstrating our commitment to serving clients and communities in the San Francisco Bay Area. The San Francisco Bay Area now has 24 employees contributing $189.0 million in deposits since the bank’s expansion there began in June 2023. Five Star (FSBC) Bank’s high-tech and high-touch, relationship-based and purpose-driven banking continues to earn the trust and respect of those we serve. We are also pleased with strong third quarter results. Total loans held for investment increased by $194.3 million, or 5.95%, and total deposits increased by $250.3 million, or 7.95%, during the third quarter. Non-wholesale loans held for investment increased by $75.2 million, or 2.42%, and wholesale loans held for investment, which we define as purchased loans, increased by $119.1 million, or 76.91%, in each case during the third quarter of 2024. Non-wholesale deposits increased by $92.9 million, or 3.21%, and wholesale deposits, which we define as brokered deposits and public time deposits, increased by $157.4 million, or 62.35%, in each case during the third quarter of 2024. Short-term borrowings remained at zero as of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024. We attribute this growth to the continued demand for our differentiated customer experience and the strength of our team. Although cost of funds increased 16 basis points to 2.72%, we were able to maintain net interest margin which decreased by only two basis points to 3.37% during the third quarter of 2024. Our efficiency ratio decreased to 43.37% compared to 44.07% for the second quarter of 2024, exhibiting our ability to preserve disciplined business practices and expense management as we expand our footprint. We are also pleased that, in addition to first and second quarter cash dividends in 2024, we declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.20 per share, exemplifying our focus on shareholder value. In addition to numerous awards received in the first half of 2024, Five Star Bancorp was included among the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2024 and was also ranked number five by Bank Director Magazine’s RankingBanking study of the 2024 Best U.S. Banks with assets less than $5 billion. Bank Director Magazine’s RankingBanking study also ranked Five Star Bancorp as number 18 among the 2024 Top 25 U.S. Banks. Furthermore, a member of the Company’s leadership was recognized with a Sacramento Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award.”

