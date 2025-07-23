Five Star Bancorp Reports Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.50 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $10.78 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.5% to $36.51 million from $29.09 million last year.

Five Star Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.50 Mln. vs. $10.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $36.51 Mln vs. $29.09 Mln last year.

