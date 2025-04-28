Five Star Bancorp Reports $13.1 Million Net Income for Q1 2025, Continues Growth in Deposits and Loans

Five Star Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $13.1 million, slightly down from Q4 2024, with notable deposit growth.

Five Star Bancorp reported a net income of $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, slightly down from $13.3 million in the previous quarter but an increase from $10.6 million a year prior. The company achieved a return on average assets of 1.30% and a return on average equity of 13.28%. Key highlights included a 5.01% increase in total deposits, attributed to growth in both wholesale and non-wholesale deposits, while total loans held for investment rose by 2.52%. Net interest margin improved to 3.45%, and the efficiency ratio increased to 42.58%. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share and ranked third among U.S. banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Five Star Bank is focused on expanding its presence and adapting to economic conditions while maintaining disciplined financial practices.

Net income of $13.1 million for Q1 2025 represents a significant year-over-year increase of 23.33% compared to Q1 2024.

Total deposits increased by $178.4 million, or 5.01%, during the quarter, showcasing strong customer trust and growth.

The company announced another cash dividend of $0.20 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Five Star Bancorp was ranked third among best-performing banks in the nation by S&P Global Market Intelligence, indicating a strong competitive position in the market.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to $13.1 million from $13.3 million in the previous quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.

The efficiency ratio increased to 42.58% from 41.21% in the prior quarter, suggesting a decrease in operational efficiency.

Provision for credit losses rose to $1.9 million, a significant increase from $1.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting concerns over credit quality and potential future losses.

What were Five Star Bancorp's net income results for Q1 2025?

Five Star Bancorp reported a net income of $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

How did the net interest margin perform in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 3.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, up nine basis points.

What was the efficiency ratio for Five Star Bancorp in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio increased to 42.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

How much did total loans held for investment increase in Q1 2025?

Total loans held for investment increased by $89.1 million, or 2.52%, by March 31, 2025.

Did Five Star Bancorp declare any cash dividends in Q1 2025?

Yes, Five Star Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on April 17, 2025.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.









First Quarter Highlights









Performance and operating highlights for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:















Three months ended













(in thousands, except per share and share data)









March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















March 31,









2024











Return on average assets (“ROAA”)









1.30





%













1.31





%













1.22





%









Return on average equity (“ROAE”)









13.28





%













13.48





%













14.84





%









Pre-tax income





$





18,391













$





19,367













$





14,961













Pre-tax, pre-provision income



(1)







$





20,291













$





20,667













$





15,861













Net income





$





13,111













$





13,317













$





10,631













Basic earnings per common share





$





0.62













$





0.63













$





0.62













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.62













$





0.63













$





0.62













Weighted average basic common shares outstanding









21,209,881

















21,182,143

















17,190,867













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding









21,253,588

















21,235,318

















17,272,994













Shares outstanding at end of period









21,329,235

















21,319,083

















17,353,251



































































(1)



See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.





























































James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:







“The strength of Five Star Bank’s first quarter 2025 financial results is emblematic of a reputation built on an unwavering commitment to customers and community partners who rely on our speed to serve and certainty of execution for their own successes. This differentiated customer experience has created great demand for our services and seized market opportunities in San Francisco. As we continue to grow our presence, we now have 31 San Francisco Bay Area employees. As of March 31, 2025 our San Francisco Bay Area operations had $379.8 million in total deposits.









At the Company level, total loans held for investment increased by $89.1 million, or 2.52% (10.09% when annualized). Total deposits increased by $178.4 million, or 5.01% (20.05% when annualized), with wholesale deposits increasing by $130.0 million, or 23.21%, and non-wholesale deposits increasing by $48.4 million, or 1.61%. Short-term borrowings remained at zero as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Net interest margin increased by nine basis points to 3.45% and our efficiency ratio increased to 42.58%, as compared to 41.21% for the fourth quarter of 2024, while cost of funds decreased nine basis points to 2.56%.









In the first quarter of 2025, we were pleased to declare another cash dividend of $0.20 per share. We were also pleased to have been ranked third among best-performing banks in the nation by S&P Global Market Intelligence (among banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion).









As we execute on the expansion of industry verticals and our presence in new geographies to meet customer demand, we expect the ongoing acceleration of our growth to benefit our customers, employees, and shareholders. We also expect our demonstrated ability to adapt to changing economic conditions to serve us well into the future as we remain vigilant and focused on disciplined business practices. We thank our employees for their outstanding commitment to ensuring Five Star Bank remains a safe, trusted, and steadfast banking partner.”







Financial highlights during the quarter included the following:







The San Francisco Bay Area team increased from 27 to 31 employees who generated deposit balances totaling $379.8 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $87.4 million from December 31, 2024.



The San Francisco Bay Area team increased from 27 to 31 employees who generated deposit balances totaling $379.8 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $87.4 million from December 31, 2024.



Cash and cash equivalents were $452.6 million, representing 12.11% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, as compared to 9.90% at December 31, 2024.



Cash and cash equivalents were $452.6 million, representing 12.11% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, as compared to 9.90% at December 31, 2024.



Total deposits increased by $178.4 million, or 5.01%, during the three months ended March 31, 2025, due to increases in both non-wholesale and wholesale deposits, which the Company defines as brokered deposits and California Time Deposit Program deposits. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, non-wholesale deposits increased by $48.4 million, or 1.61%, and wholesale deposits increased by $130.0 million, or 23.21%.



Total deposits increased by $178.4 million, or 5.01%, during the three months ended March 31, 2025, due to increases in both non-wholesale and wholesale deposits, which the Company defines as brokered deposits and California Time Deposit Program deposits. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, non-wholesale deposits increased by $48.4 million, or 1.61%, and wholesale deposits increased by $130.0 million, or 23.21%.



The Company had no short-term borrowings at March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024.



The Company had no short-term borrowings at March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024.



Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 42.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 41.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 42.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 41.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.45%, as compared to 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 3.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The effective Federal Funds rate was 4.33% as of March 31, 2025, remaining constant from December 31, 2024 and decreasing from 5.33% at March 31, 2024.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.45%, as compared to 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 3.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The effective Federal Funds rate was 4.33% as of March 31, 2025, remaining constant from December 31, 2024 and decreasing from 5.33% at March 31, 2024.



Other comprehensive income was $0.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $11.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Total carrying value of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.06% and 2.35% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.



Other comprehensive income was $0.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $11.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Total carrying value of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.06% and 2.35% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.



The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.00% and 11.02% as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.



The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.00% and 11.02% as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.



Loan and deposit growth in the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2025 was as follows:

















(in thousands)









March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















$ Change

















% Change















Loans held for investment





$





3,621,819









$





3,532,686









$





89,133









2.52





%













Non-interest-bearing deposits









933,652













922,629













11,023









1.19





%













Interest-bearing deposits









2,802,702













2,635,365













167,337









6.35





%























































(in thousands)









March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024

















$ Change

















% Change















Loans held for investment





$





3,621,819









$





3,104,130









$





517,689









16.68





%













Non-interest-bearing deposits









933,652













817,388













116,264









14.22





%













Interest-bearing deposits









2,802,702













2,138,384













664,318









31.07





%



































































The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end remained at 0.05% from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025.



The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end remained at 0.05% from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025.



The Company’s Board of Directors declared on January 16, 2025, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.20 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors subsequently declared another cash dividend of $0.20 per share on April 17, 2025, which the Company expects to pay on May 12, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2025.











Summary Results











Three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2024







The Company’s net income was $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income increased by $0.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in interest expense due to lower average rates on deposits, partially offset by a decrease in interest income driven by lower balances and yields on interest-earning deposits in banks, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses increased by $0.6 million, reflecting adjustments to expectations for credit losses based on economic trends and forecasts in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $0.3 million, primarily due to a reduction in income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest expense increased by $0.6 million, primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by decreases in advertising, promotional, and other operating expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024.







Three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2024







The Company’s net income was $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income increased by $7.2 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by a higher balance of loans with higher yields, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to larger average deposit balances, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses increased by $1.0 million, relating to loan growth and adjustments to expectations for credit losses based on economic trends and forecasts during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $0.5 million, primarily due to a reduction in income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Non-interest expense increased by $2.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to increased headcount as the leading driver.





The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:























Three months ended





























(in thousands, except per share data)

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024

















$ Change

















% Change











Selected operating data:









































Net interest income









$





33,977













$





33,489













$





488













1.46





%









Provision for credit losses













1,900

















1,300

















600













46.15





%









Non-interest income













1,359

















1,666

















(307





)









(18.43





)%









Non-interest expense













15,045

















14,488

















557













3.84





%









Pre-tax income













18,391

















19,367

















(976





)









(5.04





)%









Provision for income taxes













5,280

















6,050

















(770





)









(12.73





)%









Net income









$





13,111













$





13,317













$





(206





)









(1.55





)%









Earnings per common share:









































Basic









$





0.62













$





0.63













$





(0.01





)









(1.59





)%









Diluted









$





0.62













$





0.63













$





(0.01





)









(1.59





)%









Performance and other financial ratios:









































ROAA













1.30





%













1.31





%

























ROAE













13.28





%













13.48





%

























Net interest margin













3.45





%













3.36





%

























Cost of funds













2.56





%













2.65





%

























Efficiency ratio













42.58





%













41.21





%















































































Three months ended





























(in thousands, except per share data)

















March 31,









2025













March 31,









2024

















$ Change

















% Change











Selected operating data:









































Net interest income









$





33,977













$





26,744













$





7,233













27.05





%









Provision for credit losses













1,900

















900

















1,000













111.11





%









Non-interest income













1,359

















1,833

















(474





)









(25.86





)%









Non-interest expense













15,045

















12,716

















2,329













18.32





%









Pre-tax income













18,391

















14,961

















3,430













22.93





%









Provision for income taxes













5,280

















4,330

















950













21.94





%









Net income









$





13,111













$





10,631













$





2,480













23.33





%









Earnings per common share:









































Basic









$





0.62













$





0.62













$





—













—





%









Diluted









$





0.62













$





0.62













$





—













—





%









Performance and other financial ratios:









































ROAA













1.30





%













1.22





%

























ROAE













13.28





%













14.84





%

























Net interest margin













3.45





%













3.14





%

























Cost of funds













2.56





%













2.62





%

























Efficiency ratio













42.58





%













44.50





%





















































































Balance Sheet Summary















(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024













$ Change

















% Change











Selected financial condition data:









































Total assets









$





4,245,057









$





4,053,278









$





191,779













4.73





%









Cash and cash equivalents













452,571













352,343













100,228













28.45





%









Total loans held for investment













3,621,819













3,532,686













89,133













2.52





%









Total investments













99,696













100,914













(1,218





)









(1.21





)%









Total liabilities













3,838,606













3,656,654













181,952













4.98





%









Total deposits













3,736,354













3,557,994













178,360













5.01





%









Subordinated notes, net













73,932













73,895













37













0.05





%









Total shareholders’ equity













406,451













396,624













9,827













2.48





%







































































Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.5 billion, representing 67.55% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 66.92% as of December 31, 2024. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, remaining constant from December 31, 2024.



Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.5 billion, representing 67.55% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 66.92% as of December 31, 2024. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, remaining constant from December 31, 2024.



Non-wholesale deposit accounts constituted 81.53% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 84.26% at December 31, 2024. Deposit relationships of greater than $5 million represented 60.87% of total deposits, as compared to 61.13% as of December 31, 2024, and had an average age of approximately 8.80 years as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 9.28 years as of December 31, 2024.



Non-wholesale deposit accounts constituted 81.53% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 84.26% at December 31, 2024. Deposit relationships of greater than $5 million represented 60.87% of total deposits, as compared to 61.13% as of December 31, 2024, and had an average age of approximately 8.80 years as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 9.28 years as of December 31, 2024.



Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 were $452.6 million, representing 12.11% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, as compared to 9.90% as of December 31, 2024.



Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 were $452.6 million, representing 12.11% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, as compared to 9.90% as of December 31, 2024.



Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unused and immediately available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2024.

























March 31, 2025

















(in thousands)













Line of Credit













Letters of Credit Issued













Borrowings













Available















Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLB”) advances









$





1,276,072









$





731,500









$





—









$





544,572













Federal Reserve Discount Window













856,366













—













—













856,366













Correspondent bank lines of credit













175,000













—













—













175,000













Cash and cash equivalents













—













—













—













452,571













Total









$





2,307,438









$





731,500









$





—









$





2,028,509





































































The increase in total assets from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $100.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and an $89.1 million increase in total loans held for investment. The $100.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents primarily resulted from net cash inflows related to financing and operating activities of $174.1 million and $15.5 million, respectively, partially offset by net cash outflows related to investing activities of $89.3 million. The $89.1 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 was a result of $259.3 million in loan originations and advances, partially offset by $65.6 million and $104.6 million in loan payoffs and paydowns, respectively. The $89.1 million increase in total loans held for investment included $19.8 million in purchases of loans within the consumer concentration of the loan portfolio.





The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $167.3 million. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely due to increases in time and money market deposits of $131.2 million and $52.2 million, respectively.





The increase in total shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 was primarily a result of net income recognized of $13.1 million and a $0.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by $4.3 million in cash dividends paid during the period.









Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin









The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:























Three months ended





























(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















$ Change

















% Change











Interest and fee income









$





57,087













$





57,745













$





(658





)









(1.14





)%









Interest expense













23,110

















24,256

















(1,146





)









(4.72





)%









Net interest income









$





33,977













$





33,489













$





488













1.46





%









Net interest margin













3.45





%













3.36





%















































































Three months ended





























(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024

















$ Change

















% Change











Interest and fee income









$





57,087













$





47,541













$





9,546













20.08





%









Interest expense













23,110

















20,797

















2,313













11.12





%









Net interest income









$





33,977













$





26,744













$





7,233













27.05





%









Net interest margin













3.45





%













3.14





%





























The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:



















Three months ended

























March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2024













(in thousands)











Average





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Yield/





Rate









Average





Balance









Interest





Income/





Expense









Yield/





Rate









Assets

















































































Interest-earning deposits in banks









$





328,571









$





3,575









4.41





%









$





363,828









$





4,335









4.74





%









$





233,002









$





3,102









5.35





%









Investment securities













100,474













581









2.34





%













103,930













607









2.33





%













109,177













653









2.41





%









Loans held for investment and sale













3,567,992













52,931









6.02





%













3,498,109













52,803









6.01





%













3,082,290













43,786









5.71





%









Total interest-earning assets













3,997,037













57,087









5.79





%













3,965,867













57,745









5.79





%













3,424,469













47,541









5.58





%









Interest receivable and other assets, net













93,543





























91,736





























93,983

























Total assets









$





4,090,580

























$





4,057,603

























$





3,518,452









































































































Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

















































































Interest-bearing transaction accounts









$





303,822









$





1,112









1.48





%









$





298,518









$





1,249









1.66





%









$





300,325









$





1,126









1.51





%









Savings accounts













123,599













772









2.53





%













127,298













887









2.77





%













124,561













861









2.78





%









Money market accounts













1,540,879













12,435









3.27





%













1,596,116













13,520









3.37





%













1,410,264













12,155









3.47





%









Time accounts













706,528













7,629









4.38





%













617,596













7,438









4.79





%













429,586













5,369









5.03





%









Subordinated notes and other borrowings













73,908













1,162









6.37





%













73,872













1,162









6.25





%













82,775













1,286









6.25





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













2,748,736













23,110









3.41





%













2,713,400













24,256









3.56





%













2,347,511













20,797









3.56





%









Demand accounts













910,954





























921,881





























842,105

























Interest payable and other liabilities













30,389





























29,234





























40,730

























Shareholders’ equity













400,501





























393,088





























288,106

























Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity









$





4,090,580

























$





4,057,603

























$





3,518,452









































































































Net interest spread

























2.38





%

























2.23





%

























2.02





%









Net interest income/margin

















$





33,977









3.45





%

















$





33,489









3.36





%

















$





26,744









3.14





%













Net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $0.5 million, or 1.46%, to $34.0 million compared to $33.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest margin totaled 3.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of nine basis points compared to the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense, driven by a 15 basis point decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing deposits compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in interest expense was partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in interest income, primarily due to a $35.3 million, or 9.69%, decrease in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in banks, combined with a 33 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning deposits in banks.





As compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, net interest income increased $7.2 million, or 27.05%, to $34.0 million from $26.7 million. Net interest margin totaled 3.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 31 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $9.1 million in loan interest income due to a $485.7 million, or 15.76%, increase in the average balance of loans and a 31 basis point improvement in the average yield on loans during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in deposit interest expense compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in deposit interest expense is primarily attributable to a $478.9 million, or 15.42%, increase in the average balance of deposits and a five basis point increase in the average cost of deposits during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same quarter of the prior year.









Loans by Type









The following table provides loan balances, excluding deferred loan fees, by type as of March 31, 2025:











(in thousands)



















Real estate:

















Commercial









$





2,941,201













Commercial land and development













3,556













Commercial construction













113,002













Residential construction













5,747













Residential













34,053













Farmland













43,643













Commercial:

















Secured













170,525













Unsecured













34,970













Consumer and other













277,093













Net deferred loan fees













(1,971





)









Total loans held for investment









$





3,621,819





















Interest-bearing Deposits









The following table provides interest-bearing deposit balances by type as of March 31, 2025:











(in thousands)



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts









$





295,633













Money market accounts













1,577,473













Savings accounts













128,210













Time accounts













801,386













Total interest-bearing deposits









$





2,802,702





















Asset Quality











Allowance for Credit Losses







At March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was $39.2 million, as compared to $37.8 million at December 31, 2024. The $1.4 million increase in the allowance is due to a $2.2 million provision for credit losses recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by net charge-offs mainly attributable to commercial and industrial loans of $0.7 million, during the same period.





The Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment remained at 0.05% from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Loans designated as watch decreased from $123.4 million to $112.0 million between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Loans designated as substandard increased from $2.6 million to $3.7 million between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024.





A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:























March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024













(in thousands)

















Amount

















% of Total

















Amount

















% of Total











Real estate:









































Commercial









$





27,027









68.91





%









$





25,864









68.44





%









Commercial land and development













70









0.18





%













78









0.21





%









Commercial construction













2,227









5.68





%













2,268









6.00





%









Residential construction













78









0.20





%













64









0.17





%









Residential













279









0.71





%













270









0.71





%









Farmland













598









1.52





%













607









1.61





%





















30,279









77.20





%













29,151









77.14





%









Commercial:









































Secured













5,905









15.05





%













5,866









15.52





%









Unsecured













403









1.03





%













278









0.74





%





















6,308









16.08





%













6,144









16.26





%









Consumer and other













2,637









6.72





%













2,496









6.60





%









Total allowance for credit losses









$





39,224









100.00





%









$





37,791









100.00





%













The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.08% at March 31, 2025, as compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024.









Non-interest Income











The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

























Three months ended





























(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















$ Change













% Change











Service charges on deposit accounts









$





215









$





179









$





36













20.11





%









Gain on sale of loans













125













150













(25





)









(16.67





)%









Loan-related fees













448













400













48













12.00





%









FHLB stock dividends













331













332













(1





)









(0.30





)%









Earnings on bank-owned life insurance













161













182













(21





)









(11.54





)%









Other income













79













423













(344





)









(81.32





)%









Total non-interest income









$





1,359









$





1,666









$





(307





)









(18.43





)%















Service charges on deposit accounts.



The increase resulted primarily from individually immaterial increases in fees earned for services and products to support deposit accounts including, but not limited to, service charges, check order fees, and debit card income.







Gain on sale of loans.



The decrease resulted from a decline in the volume and effective yield of loans sold. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1.7 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.24%, as compared to approximately $2.0 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 7.60% during the three months ended December 31, 2024.







Other income.



The decrease resulted primarily from $0.3 million of income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2024 which did not reoccur during the three months ended March 31, 2025.







The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

























Three months ended

























(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024

















$ Change













% Change











Service charges on deposit accounts









$





215









$





188









$





27













14.36





%









Gain on sale of loans













125













369













(244





)









(66.12





)%









Loan-related fees













448













429













19













4.43





%









FHLB stock dividends













331













332













(1





)









(0.30





)%









Earnings on bank-owned life insurance













161













142













19













13.38





%









Other income













79













373













(294





)









(78.82





)%









Total non-interest income









$





1,359









$





1,833









$





(474





)









(25.86





)%















Gain on sale of loans.



The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold, partially offset by an improvement in the effective yield of loans sold. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1.7 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.24%, as compared to approximately $5.2 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 7.08% during the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Other income.



The decrease related primarily to $0.3 million of income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended March 31, 2024, which did not reoccur during the three months ended March 31, 2025.









Non-interest Expense











The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

























Three months ended

































(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024

















$ Change













% Change











Salaries and employee benefits









$





9,134









$





8,360









$





774













9.26





%









Occupancy and equipment













637













649













(12





)









(1.85





)%









Data processing and software













1,457













1,369













88













6.43





%









Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance













455













440













15













3.41





%









Professional services













913













774













139













17.96





%









Advertising and promotional













522













752













(230





)









(30.59





)%









Loan-related expenses













319













321













(2





)









(0.62





)%









Other operating expenses













1,608













1,823













(215





)









(11.79





)%









Total non-interest expense









$





15,045









$





14,488









$





557













3.84





%















Salaries and employee benefits.



The increase related primarily to: (i) a $0.9 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense; and (ii) a $0.3 million decrease in loan origination costs due to fewer loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans. The increase was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in commissions expense due to fewer loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.







Professional services.



The increase was primarily due to $0.1 million in fees paid for compensation consulting services, which did not occur in the three months ended December 31, 2024.







Advertising and promotional.



The decrease related primarily to a $0.1 million decrease in expenses related to sponsored events and partnerships and $0.1 million decrease related to business development expenses.







Other operating expenses.



The decrease was primarily due to a $0.1 million decrease in director expenses, such as conferences and meetings, combined with individually immaterial decreases in expenses related to operations, including administrative and operational expenses.







The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

























Three months ended

































(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025

















March 31,









2024

















$ Change













% Change











Salaries and employee benefits









$





9,134









$





7,577









$





1,557









20.55





%









Occupancy and equipment













637













626













11









1.76





%









Data processing and software













1,457













1,157













300









25.93





%









FDIC insurance













455













400













55









13.75





%









Professional services













913













707













206









29.14





%









Advertising and promotional













522













460













62









13.48





%









Loan-related expenses













319













297













22









7.41





%









Other operating expenses













1,608













1,492













116









7.77





%









Total non-interest expense









$





15,045









$





12,716









$





2,329









18.32





%















Salaries and employee benefits.



The increase related primarily to: (i) a $1.6 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense, mainly related to a 13.19% increase in headcount between March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025; and (ii) a $0.1 million increase in commissions paid. This increase was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in loan origination costs due to a greater number of loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.







Data processing and software.



The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.







Professional services.



The increase was primarily due to $0.1 million in fees paid for compensation consulting services and $0.1 million in consulting services relating to operations in San Francisco, neither of which occurred in the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Other operating expenses.



The increase was primarily due to individually immaterial increases in expenses related to operations, including administrative and operational expenses such as travel, subscriptions, and professional association memberships.









Provision for Income Taxes











Three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2024







Provision for income taxes decreased to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $6.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, which was primarily due to: (i) a slight decline in taxable income recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2025; and (ii) a $0.6 million provision to return true-up recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related primarily to the timing of recognition of low income housing tax credits, which did not reoccur during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The effective tax rates were 28.71% and 31.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.







Three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2024







Provision for income taxes increased by $1.0 million, or 21.94%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in taxable income. The effective tax rates were 28.71% and 28.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.









Webcast Details









Five Star Bancorp will host a live webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) to discuss its first quarter financial results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.









About Five Star Bancorp









Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.





The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

















Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)



























Three months ended













(in thousands, except per share and share data)

















March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















March 31,









2024













Revenue and Expense Data



































Interest and fee income









$





57,087













$





57,745













$





47,541













Interest expense













23,110

















24,256

















20,797













Net interest income













33,977

















33,489

















26,744













Provision for credit losses













1,900

















1,300

















900













Net interest income after provision













32,077

















32,189

















25,844













Non-interest income:

































Service charges on deposit accounts













215

















179

















188













Gain on sale of loans













125

















150

















369













Loan-related fees













448

















400

















429













FHLB stock dividends













331

















332

















332













Earnings on bank-owned life insurance













161

















182

















142













Other income













79

















423

















373













Total non-interest income













1,359

















1,666

















1,833













Non-interest expense:

































Salaries and employee benefits













9,134

















8,360

















7,577













Occupancy and equipment













637

















649

















626













Data processing and software













1,457

















1,369

















1,157













FDIC insurance













455

















440

















400













Professional services













913

















774

















707













Advertising and promotional













522

















752

















460













Loan-related expenses













319

















321

















297













Other operating expenses













1,608

















1,823

















1,492













Total non-interest expense













15,045

















14,488

















12,716













Income before provision for income taxes













18,391

















19,367

















14,961













Provision for income taxes













5,280

















6,050

















4,330













Net income









$





13,111













$





13,317













$





10,631















































Comprehensive Income



































Net income









$





13,111













$





13,317













$





10,631













Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale during the period













1,030

















(3,747





)













(955





)









Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)













305

















(1,108





)













(282





)









Other comprehensive income (loss)













725

















(2,639





)













(673





)









Total comprehensive income









$





13,836













$





10,678













$





9,958















































Share and Per Share Data



































Earnings per common share:

































Basic









$





0.62













$





0.63













$





0.62













Diluted













0.62

















0.63

















0.62













Book value per share













19.06

















18.60

















16.86













Tangible book value per share



(1)















19.06

















18.60

















16.86













Weighted average basic common shares outstanding













21,209,881

















21,182,143

















17,190,867













Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding













21,253,588

















21,235,318

















17,272,994













Shares outstanding at end of period













21,329,235

















21,319,083

















17,353,251















































Selected Financial Ratios



































ROAA













1.30





%













1.31





%













1.22





%









ROAE













13.28





%













13.48





%













14.84





%









Net interest margin













3.45





%













3.36





%













3.14





%









Loan to deposit



(2)















97.01





%













99.38





%













105.37





%













(1)



See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.







(





2





)



Loan balance in loan to deposit ratio is total loans held for investment and sale at period end. Deposit balance in loan to deposit ratio is total deposits at period end.





















(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















March 31,









2024













Balance Sheet Data



































Cash and due from financial institutions









$





42,473













$





33,882













$





29,750













Interest-bearing deposits in banks













410,098

















318,461

















155,575













Time deposits in banks













4,024

















4,121

















5,878













Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value













97,111

















98,194

















105,006













Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost













2,585

















2,720

















3,000













Loans held for sale













2,669

















3,247

















10,243













Loans held for investment













3,621,819

















3,532,686

















3,104,130













Allowance for credit losses













(39,224





)













(37,791





)













(34,653





)









Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses













3,582,595

















3,494,895

















3,069,477













FHLB stock













15,000

















15,000

















15,000













Operating leases, right-of-use asset













5,944

















6,245

















6,932













Premises and equipment, net













1,524

















1,584

















1,569













Bank-owned life insurance













23,246

















19,375

















18,872













Interest receivable and other assets













57,788

















55,554

















55,058













Total assets









$





4,245,057













$





4,053,278













$





3,476,360













































Non-interest-bearing deposits









$





933,652













$





922,629













$





817,388













Interest-bearing deposits













2,802,702

















2,635,365

















2,138,384













Total deposits













3,736,354

















3,557,994

















2,955,772













Subordinated notes, net













73,932

















73,895

















73,786













Other borrowings













—

















—

















120,000













Operating lease liability













6,591

















6,857

















7,320













Interest payable and other liabilities













21,729

















17,908

















26,902













Total liabilities













3,838,606

















3,656,654

















3,183,780













































Common stock













302,788

















302,531

















220,804













Retained earnings













115,309

















106,464

















84,216













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes













(11,646





)













(12,371





)













(12,440





)









Total shareholders’ equity













406,451

















396,624

















292,580













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





4,245,057













$





4,053,278













$





3,476,360















































Quarterly Average Balance Data



































Average loans held for investment and sale









$





3,567,992













$





3,498,109













$





3,082,290













Average interest-earning assets













3,997,037

















3,965,867

















3,424,469













Average total assets













4,090,580

















4,057,603

















3,518,452













Average deposits













3,585,782

















3,561,409

















3,106,841













Average total equity













400,501

















393,088

















288,106















































Credit Quality



































Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans













2,222.32





%













2,101.78





%













1,806.73





%









Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment













0.05





%













0.05





%













0.06





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.04





%













0.05





%













0.06





%









Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment













0.05





%













0.05





%













0.06





%











































Capital Ratios



































Total shareholders’ equity to total assets













9.57





%













9.79





%













8.42





%









Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets



(1)















9.57





%













9.79





%













8.42





%









Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)













13.97





%













13.99





%













12.34





%









Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)













11.00





%













11.02





%













9.13





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)













11.00





%













11.02





%













9.13





%









Tier 1 leverage ratio













10.17





%













10.05





%













8.63





%













(1)



See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



















Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)









The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.





Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. Management believes that tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company’s financial health based on tangible capital. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.





Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. Management believes that tangible book value per share is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company’s value and use of equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.





Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income. Management believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company’s ability to generate operating profit and capital.





The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:



















Three months ended













(in thousands)

















March 31,









2025

















December 31,









2024

















March 31,









2024













Pre-tax, pre-provision income



































Pre-tax income









$





18,391









$





19,367









$





14,961









Add: provision for credit losses













1,900













1,300













900









Pre-tax, pre-provision income









$





20,291









$





20,667









$





15,861























Investor Contact:







Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 626-5008





hluck@fivestarbank.com







Media Contact:







Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 284-7827





swetton@fivestarbank.com







