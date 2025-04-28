Stocks
FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Reports $13.1 Million Net Income for Q1 2025, Continues Growth in Deposits and Loans

April 28, 2025 — 06:40 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Five Star Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $13.1 million, slightly down from Q4 2024, with notable deposit growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Five Star Bancorp reported a net income of $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, slightly down from $13.3 million in the previous quarter but an increase from $10.6 million a year prior. The company achieved a return on average assets of 1.30% and a return on average equity of 13.28%. Key highlights included a 5.01% increase in total deposits, attributed to growth in both wholesale and non-wholesale deposits, while total loans held for investment rose by 2.52%. Net interest margin improved to 3.45%, and the efficiency ratio increased to 42.58%. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share and ranked third among U.S. banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Five Star Bank is focused on expanding its presence and adapting to economic conditions while maintaining disciplined financial practices.

Potential Positives

  • Net income of $13.1 million for Q1 2025 represents a significant year-over-year increase of 23.33% compared to Q1 2024.
  • Total deposits increased by $178.4 million, or 5.01%, during the quarter, showcasing strong customer trust and growth.
  • The company announced another cash dividend of $0.20 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Five Star Bancorp was ranked third among best-performing banks in the nation by S&P Global Market Intelligence, indicating a strong competitive position in the market.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased to $13.1 million from $13.3 million in the previous quarter, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • The efficiency ratio increased to 42.58% from 41.21% in the prior quarter, suggesting a decrease in operational efficiency.
  • Provision for credit losses rose to $1.9 million, a significant increase from $1.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting concerns over credit quality and potential future losses.

FAQ

What were Five Star Bancorp's net income results for Q1 2025?

Five Star Bancorp reported a net income of $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

How did the net interest margin perform in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 3.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, up nine basis points.

What was the efficiency ratio for Five Star Bancorp in Q1 2025?

The efficiency ratio increased to 42.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

How much did total loans held for investment increase in Q1 2025?

Total loans held for investment increased by $89.1 million, or 2.52%, by March 31, 2025.

Did Five Star Bancorp declare any cash dividends in Q1 2025?

Yes, Five Star Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on April 17, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FSBC Insider Trading Activity

$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $120,986
  • DONNA LUCAS purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $75,339
  • MICHAEL EUGENE LEE (SVP & Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $46,008
  • DON JUSTIN KURTZE (EVP & SF Bay Area President) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,846

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FSBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FSBC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FSBC forecast page.

Full Release



RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





First Quarter Highlights




Performance and operating highlights for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:

Three months ended


(in thousands, except per share and share data)

March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024




March 31,




2024

Return on average assets (“ROAA”)

1.30
%


1.31
%


1.22
%

Return on average equity (“ROAE”)

13.28
%


13.48
%


14.84
%

Pre-tax income
$
18,391


$
19,367


$
14,961

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

(1)
$
20,291


$
20,667


$
15,861

Net income
$
13,111


$
13,317


$
10,631

Basic earnings per common share
$
0.62


$
0.63


$
0.62

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.62


$
0.63


$
0.62

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

21,209,881



21,182,143



17,190,867

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

21,253,588



21,235,318



17,272,994

Shares outstanding at end of period

21,329,235



21,319,083



17,353,251














(1)

See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.














James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:




“The strength of Five Star Bank’s first quarter 2025 financial results is emblematic of a reputation built on an unwavering commitment to customers and community partners who rely on our speed to serve and certainty of execution for their own successes. This differentiated customer experience has created great demand for our services and seized market opportunities in San Francisco. As we continue to grow our presence, we now have 31 San Francisco Bay Area employees. As of March 31, 2025 our San Francisco Bay Area operations had $379.8 million in total deposits.




At the Company level, total loans held for investment increased by $89.1 million, or 2.52% (10.09% when annualized). Total deposits increased by $178.4 million, or 5.01% (20.05% when annualized), with wholesale deposits increasing by $130.0 million, or 23.21%, and non-wholesale deposits increasing by $48.4 million, or 1.61%. Short-term borrowings remained at zero as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024. Net interest margin increased by nine basis points to 3.45% and our efficiency ratio increased to 42.58%, as compared to 41.21% for the fourth quarter of 2024, while cost of funds decreased nine basis points to 2.56%.




In the first quarter of 2025, we were pleased to declare another cash dividend of $0.20 per share. We were also pleased to have been ranked third among best-performing banks in the nation by S&P Global Market Intelligence (among banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion).




As we execute on the expansion of industry verticals and our presence in new geographies to meet customer demand, we expect the ongoing acceleration of our growth to benefit our customers, employees, and shareholders. We also expect our demonstrated ability to adapt to changing economic conditions to serve us well into the future as we remain vigilant and focused on disciplined business practices. We thank our employees for their outstanding commitment to ensuring Five Star Bank remains a safe, trusted, and steadfast banking partner.”



Financial highlights during the quarter included the following:




  • The San Francisco Bay Area team increased from 27 to 31 employees who generated deposit balances totaling $379.8 million at March 31, 2025, an increase of $87.4 million from December 31, 2024.


  • Cash and cash equivalents were $452.6 million, representing 12.11% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, as compared to 9.90% at December 31, 2024.


  • Total deposits increased by $178.4 million, or 5.01%, during the three months ended March 31, 2025, due to increases in both non-wholesale and wholesale deposits, which the Company defines as brokered deposits and California Time Deposit Program deposits. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, non-wholesale deposits increased by $48.4 million, or 1.61%, and wholesale deposits increased by $130.0 million, or 23.21%.


  • The Company had no short-term borrowings at March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024.


  • Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 42.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to 41.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.


  • For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.45%, as compared to 3.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 3.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The effective Federal Funds rate was 4.33% as of March 31, 2025, remaining constant from December 31, 2024 and decreasing from 5.33% at March 31, 2024.


  • Other comprehensive income was $0.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $11.6 million as of March 31, 2025. Total carrying value of held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.06% and 2.35% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.


  • The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.00% and 11.02% as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.


  • Loan and deposit growth in the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2025 was as follows:

(in thousands)

March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024




$ Change




% Change


Loans held for investment
$
3,621,819

$
3,532,686

$
89,133

2.52
%


Non-interest-bearing deposits

933,652


922,629


11,023

1.19
%


Interest-bearing deposits

2,802,702


2,635,365


167,337

6.35
%












(in thousands)

March 31,




2025




March 31,




2024




$ Change




% Change


Loans held for investment
$
3,621,819

$
3,104,130

$
517,689

16.68
%


Non-interest-bearing deposits

933,652


817,388


116,264

14.22
%


Interest-bearing deposits

2,802,702


2,138,384


664,318

31.07
%
















  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end remained at 0.05% from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025.


  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared on January 16, 2025, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.20 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors subsequently declared another cash dividend of $0.20 per share on April 17, 2025, which the Company expects to pay on May 12, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2025.





Summary Results





Three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2024



The Company’s net income was $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income increased by $0.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in interest expense due to lower average rates on deposits, partially offset by a decrease in interest income driven by lower balances and yields on interest-earning deposits in banks, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses increased by $0.6 million, reflecting adjustments to expectations for credit losses based on economic trends and forecasts in the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $0.3 million, primarily due to a reduction in income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest expense increased by $0.6 million, primarily related to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by decreases in advertising, promotional, and other operating expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024.




Three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2024



The Company’s net income was $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income increased by $7.2 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income driven by a higher balance of loans with higher yields, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to larger average deposit balances, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses increased by $1.0 million, relating to loan growth and adjustments to expectations for credit losses based on economic trends and forecasts during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $0.5 million, primarily due to a reduction in income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Non-interest expense increased by $2.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to increased headcount as the leading driver.



The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:




Three months ended





(in thousands, except per share data)




March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024




$ Change




% Change

Selected operating data:








Net interest income

$
33,977


$
33,489


$
488


1.46
%

Provision for credit losses


1,900



1,300



600


46.15
%

Non-interest income


1,359



1,666



(307
)

(18.43
)%

Non-interest expense


15,045



14,488



557


3.84
%

Pre-tax income


18,391



19,367



(976
)

(5.04
)%

Provision for income taxes


5,280



6,050



(770
)

(12.73
)%

Net income

$
13,111


$
13,317


$
(206
)

(1.55
)%

Earnings per common share:








Basic

$
0.62


$
0.63


$
(0.01
)

(1.59
)%

Diluted

$
0.62


$
0.63


$
(0.01
)

(1.59
)%

Performance and other financial ratios:








ROAA


1.30
%


1.31
%




ROAE


13.28
%


13.48
%




Net interest margin


3.45
%


3.36
%




Cost of funds


2.56
%


2.65
%




Efficiency ratio


42.58
%


41.21
%


















Three months ended





(in thousands, except per share data)




March 31,




2025


March 31,




2024




$ Change




% Change

Selected operating data:








Net interest income

$
33,977


$
26,744


$
7,233


27.05
%

Provision for credit losses


1,900



900



1,000


111.11
%

Non-interest income


1,359



1,833



(474
)

(25.86
)%

Non-interest expense


15,045



12,716



2,329


18.32
%

Pre-tax income


18,391



14,961



3,430


22.93
%

Provision for income taxes


5,280



4,330



950


21.94
%

Net income

$
13,111


$
10,631


$
2,480


23.33
%

Earnings per common share:








Basic

$
0.62


$
0.62


$






%

Diluted

$
0.62


$
0.62


$






%

Performance and other financial ratios:








ROAA


1.30
%


1.22
%




ROAE


13.28
%


14.84
%




Net interest margin


3.45
%


3.14
%




Cost of funds


2.56
%


2.62
%




Efficiency ratio


42.58
%


44.50
%




















Balance Sheet Summary












































































































































































(in thousands)




March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024


$ Change




% Change

Selected financial condition data:








Total assets

$
4,245,057

$
4,053,278

$
191,779


4.73
%

Cash and cash equivalents


452,571


352,343


100,228


28.45
%

Total loans held for investment


3,621,819


3,532,686


89,133


2.52
%

Total investments


99,696


100,914


(1,218
)

(1.21
)%

Total liabilities


3,838,606


3,656,654


181,952


4.98
%

Total deposits


3,736,354


3,557,994


178,360


5.01
%

Subordinated notes, net


73,932


73,895


37


0.05
%

Total shareholders’ equity


406,451


396,624


9,827


2.48
%

















  • Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $2.5 billion, representing 67.55% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 66.92% as of December 31, 2024. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, remaining constant from December 31, 2024.


  • Non-wholesale deposit accounts constituted 81.53% of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 84.26% at December 31, 2024. Deposit relationships of greater than $5 million represented 60.87% of total deposits, as compared to 61.13% as of December 31, 2024, and had an average age of approximately 8.80 years as of March 31, 2025, as compared to 9.28 years as of December 31, 2024.


  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 were $452.6 million, representing 12.11% of total deposits at March 31, 2025, as compared to 9.90% as of December 31, 2024.


  • Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unused and immediately available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $2.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2024.



March 31, 2025



(in thousands)


Line of Credit


Letters of Credit Issued


Borrowings


Available


Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLB”) advances

$
1,276,072

$
731,500

$



$
544,572


Federal Reserve Discount Window


856,366










856,366


Correspondent bank lines of credit


175,000










175,000


Cash and cash equivalents














452,571


Total

$
2,307,438

$
731,500

$



$
2,028,509
















The increase in total assets from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $100.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and an $89.1 million increase in total loans held for investment. The $100.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents primarily resulted from net cash inflows related to financing and operating activities of $174.1 million and $15.5 million, respectively, partially offset by net cash outflows related to investing activities of $89.3 million. The $89.1 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 was a result of $259.3 million in loan originations and advances, partially offset by $65.6 million and $104.6 million in loan payoffs and paydowns, respectively. The $89.1 million increase in total loans held for investment included $19.8 million in purchases of loans within the consumer concentration of the loan portfolio.



The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $167.3 million. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely due to increases in time and money market deposits of $131.2 million and $52.2 million, respectively.



The increase in total shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025 was primarily a result of net income recognized of $13.1 million and a $0.7 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, partially offset by $4.3 million in cash dividends paid during the period.





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin




The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:




Three months ended





(in thousands)




March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024




$ Change




% Change

Interest and fee income

$
57,087


$
57,745


$
(658
)

(1.14
)%

Interest expense


23,110



24,256



(1,146
)

(4.72
)%

Net interest income

$
33,977


$
33,489


$
488


1.46
%

Net interest margin


3.45
%


3.36
%


















Three months ended





(in thousands)




March 31,




2025




March 31,




2024




$ Change




% Change

Interest and fee income

$
57,087


$
47,541


$
9,546


20.08
%

Interest expense


23,110



20,797



2,313


11.12
%

Net interest income

$
33,977


$
26,744


$
7,233


27.05
%

Net interest margin


3.45
%


3.14
%







The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:


Three months ended






March 31, 2025




December 31, 2024




March 31, 2024


(in thousands)

Average


Balance

Interest


Income/


Expense

Yield/


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest


Income/


Expense

Yield/


Rate

Average


Balance

Interest


Income/


Expense

Yield/


Rate

Assets


















Interest-earning deposits in banks

$
328,571

$
3,575

4.41
%

$
363,828

$
4,335

4.74
%

$
233,002

$
3,102

5.35
%

Investment securities


100,474


581

2.34
%


103,930


607

2.33
%


109,177


653

2.41
%

Loans held for investment and sale


3,567,992


52,931

6.02
%


3,498,109


52,803

6.01
%


3,082,290


43,786

5.71
%

Total interest-earning assets


3,997,037


57,087

5.79
%


3,965,867


57,745

5.79
%


3,424,469


47,541

5.58
%

Interest receivable and other assets, net


93,543






91,736






93,983




Total assets

$
4,090,580





$
4,057,603





$
3,518,452























Liabilities and shareholders’ equity


















Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$
303,822

$
1,112

1.48
%

$
298,518

$
1,249

1.66
%

$
300,325

$
1,126

1.51
%

Savings accounts


123,599


772

2.53
%


127,298


887

2.77
%


124,561


861

2.78
%

Money market accounts


1,540,879


12,435

3.27
%


1,596,116


13,520

3.37
%


1,410,264


12,155

3.47
%

Time accounts


706,528


7,629

4.38
%


617,596


7,438

4.79
%


429,586


5,369

5.03
%

Subordinated notes and other borrowings


73,908


1,162

6.37
%


73,872


1,162

6.25
%


82,775


1,286

6.25
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,748,736


23,110

3.41
%


2,713,400


24,256

3.56
%


2,347,511


20,797

3.56
%

Demand accounts


910,954






921,881






842,105




Interest payable and other liabilities


30,389






29,234






40,730




Shareholders’ equity


400,501






393,088






288,106




Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity

$
4,090,580





$
4,057,603





$
3,518,452























Net interest spread





2.38
%





2.23
%





2.02
%

Net interest income/margin



$
33,977

3.45
%



$
33,489

3.36
%



$
26,744

3.14
%




Net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased $0.5 million, or 1.46%, to $34.0 million compared to $33.5 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest margin totaled 3.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of nine basis points compared to the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense, driven by a 15 basis point decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing deposits compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in interest expense was partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in interest income, primarily due to a $35.3 million, or 9.69%, decrease in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in banks, combined with a 33 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning deposits in banks.



As compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, net interest income increased $7.2 million, or 27.05%, to $34.0 million from $26.7 million. Net interest margin totaled 3.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 31 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $9.1 million in loan interest income due to a $485.7 million, or 15.76%, increase in the average balance of loans and a 31 basis point improvement in the average yield on loans during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in deposit interest expense compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in deposit interest expense is primarily attributable to a $478.9 million, or 15.42%, increase in the average balance of deposits and a five basis point increase in the average cost of deposits during the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the same quarter of the prior year.





Loans by Type




The following table provides loan balances, excluding deferred loan fees, by type as of March 31, 2025:

































































































(in thousands)


Real estate:


Commercial

$
2,941,201

Commercial land and development


3,556

Commercial construction


113,002

Residential construction


5,747

Residential


34,053

Farmland


43,643

Commercial:


Secured


170,525

Unsecured


34,970

Consumer and other


277,093

Net deferred loan fees


(1,971
)

Total loans held for investment

$
3,621,819






Interest-bearing Deposits




The following table provides interest-bearing deposit balances by type as of March 31, 2025:













































(in thousands)


Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$
295,633

Money market accounts


1,577,473

Savings accounts


128,210

Time accounts


801,386

Total interest-bearing deposits

$
2,802,702






Asset Quality





Allowance for Credit Losses



At March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was $39.2 million, as compared to $37.8 million at December 31, 2024. The $1.4 million increase in the allowance is due to a $2.2 million provision for credit losses recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by net charge-offs mainly attributable to commercial and industrial loans of $0.7 million, during the same period.



The Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment remained at 0.05% from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Loans designated as watch decreased from $123.4 million to $112.0 million between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Loans designated as substandard increased from $2.6 million to $3.7 million between December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024.



A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:




March 31, 2025




December 31, 2024


(in thousands)




Amount




% of Total




Amount




% of Total

Real estate:








Commercial

$
27,027

68.91
%

$
25,864

68.44
%

Commercial land and development


70

0.18
%


78

0.21
%

Commercial construction


2,227

5.68
%


2,268

6.00
%

Residential construction


78

0.20
%


64

0.17
%

Residential


279

0.71
%


270

0.71
%

Farmland


598

1.52
%


607

1.61
%




30,279

77.20
%


29,151

77.14
%

Commercial:








Secured


5,905

15.05
%


5,866

15.52
%

Unsecured


403

1.03
%


278

0.74
%




6,308

16.08
%


6,144

16.26
%

Consumer and other


2,637

6.72
%


2,496

6.60
%

Total allowance for credit losses

$
39,224

100.00
%

$
37,791

100.00
%




The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.08% at March 31, 2025, as compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024.





Non-interest Income





The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:




Three months ended





(in thousands)




March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024




$ Change


% Change

Service charges on deposit accounts

$
215

$
179

$
36


20.11
%

Gain on sale of loans


125


150


(25
)

(16.67
)%

Loan-related fees


448


400


48


12.00
%

FHLB stock dividends


331


332


(1
)

(0.30
)%

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance


161


182


(21
)

(11.54
)%

Other income


79


423


(344
)

(81.32
)%

Total non-interest income

$
1,359

$
1,666

$
(307
)

(18.43
)%





Service charges on deposit accounts.

The increase resulted primarily from individually immaterial increases in fees earned for services and products to support deposit accounts including, but not limited to, service charges, check order fees, and debit card income.




Gain on sale of loans.

The decrease resulted from a decline in the volume and effective yield of loans sold. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1.7 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.24%, as compared to approximately $2.0 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 7.60% during the three months ended December 31, 2024.




Other income.

The decrease resulted primarily from $0.3 million of income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended December 31, 2024 which did not reoccur during the three months ended March 31, 2025.




The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:




Three months ended




(in thousands)




March 31,




2025




March 31,




2024




$ Change


% Change

Service charges on deposit accounts

$
215

$
188

$
27


14.36
%

Gain on sale of loans


125


369


(244
)

(66.12
)%

Loan-related fees


448


429


19


4.43
%

FHLB stock dividends


331


332


(1
)

(0.30
)%

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance


161


142


19


13.38
%

Other income


79


373


(294
)

(78.82
)%

Total non-interest income

$
1,359

$
1,833

$
(474
)

(25.86
)%





Gain on sale of loans.

The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold, partially offset by an improvement in the effective yield of loans sold. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, approximately $1.7 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.24%, as compared to approximately $5.2 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 7.08% during the three months ended March 31, 2024.




Other income.

The decrease related primarily to $0.3 million of income received on equity investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended March 31, 2024, which did not reoccur during the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Non-interest Expense





The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:




Three months ended







(in thousands)




March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024




$ Change


% Change

Salaries and employee benefits

$
9,134

$
8,360

$
774


9.26
%

Occupancy and equipment


637


649


(12
)

(1.85
)%

Data processing and software


1,457


1,369


88


6.43
%

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance


455


440


15


3.41
%

Professional services


913


774


139


17.96
%

Advertising and promotional


522


752


(230
)

(30.59
)%

Loan-related expenses


319


321


(2
)

(0.62
)%

Other operating expenses


1,608


1,823


(215
)

(11.79
)%

Total non-interest expense

$
15,045

$
14,488

$
557


3.84
%





Salaries and employee benefits.

The increase related primarily to: (i) a $0.9 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense; and (ii) a $0.3 million decrease in loan origination costs due to fewer loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans. The increase was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in commissions expense due to fewer loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.




Professional services.

The increase was primarily due to $0.1 million in fees paid for compensation consulting services, which did not occur in the three months ended December 31, 2024.




Advertising and promotional.

The decrease related primarily to a $0.1 million decrease in expenses related to sponsored events and partnerships and $0.1 million decrease related to business development expenses.




Other operating expenses.

The decrease was primarily due to a $0.1 million decrease in director expenses, such as conferences and meetings, combined with individually immaterial decreases in expenses related to operations, including administrative and operational expenses.




The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:




Three months ended







(in thousands)




March 31,




2025




March 31,




2024




$ Change


% Change

Salaries and employee benefits

$
9,134

$
7,577

$
1,557

20.55
%

Occupancy and equipment


637


626


11

1.76
%

Data processing and software


1,457


1,157


300

25.93
%

FDIC insurance


455


400


55

13.75
%

Professional services


913


707


206

29.14
%

Advertising and promotional


522


460


62

13.48
%

Loan-related expenses


319


297


22

7.41
%

Other operating expenses


1,608


1,492


116

7.77
%

Total non-interest expense

$
15,045

$
12,716

$
2,329

18.32
%





Salaries and employee benefits.

The increase related primarily to: (i) a $1.6 million increase in salaries, benefits, and bonus expense, mainly related to a 13.19% increase in headcount between March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025; and (ii) a $0.1 million increase in commissions paid. This increase was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in loan origination costs due to a greater number of loan originations, net of purchased consumer loans, period-over-period.




Data processing and software.

The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.




Professional services.

The increase was primarily due to $0.1 million in fees paid for compensation consulting services and $0.1 million in consulting services relating to operations in San Francisco, neither of which occurred in the three months ended March 31, 2024.




Other operating expenses.

The increase was primarily due to individually immaterial increases in expenses related to operations, including administrative and operational expenses such as travel, subscriptions, and professional association memberships.





Provision for Income Taxes





Three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2024



Provision for income taxes decreased to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $6.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, which was primarily due to: (i) a slight decline in taxable income recognized during the three months ended March 31, 2025; and (ii) a $0.6 million provision to return true-up recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2024 related primarily to the timing of recognition of low income housing tax credits, which did not reoccur during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The effective tax rates were 28.71% and 31.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.




Three months ended March 31, 2025, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2024



Provision for income taxes increased by $1.0 million, or 21.94%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in taxable income. The effective tax rates were 28.71% and 28.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.





Webcast Details




Five Star Bancorp will host a live webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) to discuss its first quarter financial results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.





About Five Star Bancorp




Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California.





Forward-Looking Statements




This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.



The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.









Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)




Three months ended


(in thousands, except per share and share data)




March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024




March 31,




2024


Revenue and Expense Data






Interest and fee income

$
57,087


$
57,745


$
47,541

Interest expense


23,110



24,256



20,797

Net interest income


33,977



33,489



26,744

Provision for credit losses


1,900



1,300



900

Net interest income after provision


32,077



32,189



25,844

Non-interest income:






Service charges on deposit accounts


215



179



188

Gain on sale of loans


125



150



369

Loan-related fees


448



400



429

FHLB stock dividends


331



332



332

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance


161



182



142

Other income


79



423



373

Total non-interest income


1,359



1,666



1,833

Non-interest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits


9,134



8,360



7,577

Occupancy and equipment


637



649



626

Data processing and software


1,457



1,369



1,157

FDIC insurance


455



440



400

Professional services


913



774



707

Advertising and promotional


522



752



460

Loan-related expenses


319



321



297

Other operating expenses


1,608



1,823



1,492

Total non-interest expense


15,045



14,488



12,716

Income before provision for income taxes


18,391



19,367



14,961

Provision for income taxes


5,280



6,050



4,330

Net income

$
13,111


$
13,317


$
10,631









Comprehensive Income






Net income

$
13,111


$
13,317


$
10,631

Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale during the period


1,030



(3,747
)


(955
)

Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)


305



(1,108
)


(282
)

Other comprehensive income (loss)


725



(2,639
)


(673
)

Total comprehensive income

$
13,836


$
10,678


$
9,958









Share and Per Share Data






Earnings per common share:






Basic

$
0.62


$
0.63


$
0.62

Diluted


0.62



0.63



0.62

Book value per share


19.06



18.60



16.86

Tangible book value per share

(1)


19.06



18.60



16.86

Weighted average basic common shares outstanding


21,209,881



21,182,143



17,190,867

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding


21,253,588



21,235,318



17,272,994

Shares outstanding at end of period


21,329,235



21,319,083



17,353,251









Selected Financial Ratios






ROAA


1.30
%


1.31
%


1.22
%

ROAE


13.28
%


13.48
%


14.84
%

Net interest margin


3.45
%


3.36
%


3.14
%

Loan to deposit

(2)


97.01
%


99.38
%


105.37
%




(1)

See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



(


2


)

Loan balance in loan to deposit ratio is total loans held for investment and sale at period end. Deposit balance in loan to deposit ratio is total deposits at period end.








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(in thousands)




March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024




March 31,




2024


Balance Sheet Data






Cash and due from financial institutions

$
42,473


$
33,882


$
29,750

Interest-bearing deposits in banks


410,098



318,461



155,575

Time deposits in banks


4,024



4,121



5,878

Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value


97,111



98,194



105,006

Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost


2,585



2,720



3,000

Loans held for sale


2,669



3,247



10,243

Loans held for investment


3,621,819



3,532,686



3,104,130

Allowance for credit losses


(39,224
)


(37,791
)


(34,653
)

Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses


3,582,595



3,494,895



3,069,477

FHLB stock


15,000



15,000



15,000

Operating leases, right-of-use asset


5,944



6,245



6,932

Premises and equipment, net


1,524



1,584



1,569

Bank-owned life insurance


23,246



19,375



18,872

Interest receivable and other assets


57,788



55,554



55,058

Total assets

$
4,245,057


$
4,053,278


$
3,476,360








Non-interest-bearing deposits

$
933,652


$
922,629


$
817,388

Interest-bearing deposits


2,802,702



2,635,365



2,138,384

Total deposits


3,736,354



3,557,994



2,955,772

Subordinated notes, net


73,932



73,895



73,786

Other borrowings












120,000

Operating lease liability


6,591



6,857



7,320

Interest payable and other liabilities


21,729



17,908



26,902

Total liabilities


3,838,606



3,656,654



3,183,780








Common stock


302,788



302,531



220,804

Retained earnings


115,309



106,464



84,216

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes


(11,646
)


(12,371
)


(12,440
)

Total shareholders’ equity


406,451



396,624



292,580

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$
4,245,057


$
4,053,278


$
3,476,360









Quarterly Average Balance Data






Average loans held for investment and sale

$
3,567,992


$
3,498,109


$
3,082,290

Average interest-earning assets


3,997,037



3,965,867



3,424,469

Average total assets


4,090,580



4,057,603



3,518,452

Average deposits


3,585,782



3,561,409



3,106,841

Average total equity


400,501



393,088



288,106









Credit Quality






Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans


2,222.32
%


2,101.78
%


1,806.73
%

Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment


0.05
%


0.05
%


0.06
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.04
%


0.05
%


0.06
%

Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment


0.05
%


0.05
%


0.06
%









Capital Ratios






Total shareholders’ equity to total assets


9.57
%


9.79
%


8.42
%

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets

(1)


9.57
%


9.79
%


8.42
%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)


13.97
%


13.99
%


12.34
%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)


11.00
%


11.02
%


9.13
%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)


11.00
%


11.02
%


9.13
%

Tier 1 leverage ratio


10.17
%


10.05
%


8.63
%




(1)

See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.









Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)




The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.



Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. Management believes that tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company’s financial health based on tangible capital. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.



Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. Management believes that tangible book value per share is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company’s value and use of equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.



Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income. Management believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income is a useful financial measure because it enables management, investors, and others to assess the Company’s ability to generate operating profit and capital.



The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:


Three months ended


(in thousands)




March 31,




2025




December 31,




2024




March 31,




2024


Pre-tax, pre-provision income






Pre-tax income

$
18,391

$
19,367

$
14,961

Add: provision for credit losses


1,900


1,300


900

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$
20,291

$
20,667

$
15,861









Investor Contact:



Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer


Five Star Bancorp


(916) 626-5008


hluck@fivestarbank.com




Media Contact:



Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer


Five Star Bancorp


(916) 284-7827


swetton@fivestarbank.com







This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FSBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.