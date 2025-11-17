Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 41.21

The average one-year price target for Five Star Bancorp (NasdaqGS:FSBC) has been revised to $41.21 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of $36.72 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.96% from the latest reported closing price of $34.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Star Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSBC is 0.07%, an increase of 1.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 13,959K shares. The put/call ratio of FSBC is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,999K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,512K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 867K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 523K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 482K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSBC by 83.39% over the last quarter.

