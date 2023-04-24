Five Star Bancorp (FRA:4F6) Price Target Decreased by 11.68% to 24.13

The average one-year price target for Five Star Bancorp (FRA:4F6) has been revised to 24.13 / share. This is an decrease of 11.68% from the prior estimate of 27.32 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.59 to a high of 25.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.35% from the latest reported closing price of 17.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Star Bancorp. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4F6 is 0.06%, a decrease of 33.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.43% to 7,840K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,413K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4F6 by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4F6 by 99.90% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 650K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4F6 by 6.61% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4F6 by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 387K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4F6 by 99.99% over the last quarter.

