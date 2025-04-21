Five Star Bancorp Declares Cash Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

Five Star Bancorp announces a $0.20 cash dividend per share, payable on May 12, 2025.

Five Star Bancorp, headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, has announced a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its voting common stock, which will be paid to shareholders on May 12, 2025, with a record date of May 5, 2025. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Five Star Bank, which has eight branches in Northern California. The press release also includes a caution about forward-looking statements, emphasizing that actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties beyond the company's control. Shareholders are advised not to overly rely on these forward-looking statements, and more details can be found in the company's Annual Report and SEC filings.

Potential Positives

Declaration of a cash dividend of $0.20 per share indicates financial stability and a return of profit to shareholders.

The dividend payment scheduled for May 12, 2025, showcases the company's commitment to providing value to its investors.

Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2025, will benefit from the dividend, reinforcing shareholder loyalty and confidence in the company.

Potential Negatives

The dividend declaration may signify constraints on the company's ability to reinvest profits into growth initiatives, potentially impacting long-term financial health.

The extensive caution about forward-looking statements suggests significant uncertainties that could deter investor confidence.

The reliance on historical data and risk factors disclosed in the Annual Report may indicate underlying issues that could negatively affect future performance.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Five Star Bancorp?

Five Star Bancorp declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its voting common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is expected to be paid on May 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2025.

Where is Five Star Bancorp headquartered?

Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

How many branches does Five Star Bank operate?

Five Star Bank operates eight branches in Northern California.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer at Five Star Bancorp.

$FSBC Insider Trading Activity

$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $120,986

DONNA LUCAS purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $75,339

MICHAEL EUGENE LEE (SVP & Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $46,008

DON JUSTIN KURTZE (EVP & SF Bay Area President) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,846

$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FSBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSBC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), announced today the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s voting common stock. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2025.







About Five Star Bancorp







Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.







Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.





The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.







Investor Contact:







Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 626-5008





hluck@fivestarbank.com







Media Contact:







Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 284-7827





swetton@fivestarbank.com



