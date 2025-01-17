Five Star Bancorp Declares $0.20 Cash Dividend for Shareholders

Five Star Bancorp declares a $0.20 cash dividend per share, payable February 10, 2025.

Five Star Bancorp, based in Rancho Cordova, California, announced a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its voting common stock, which will be paid on February 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2025. The company operates through its subsidiary, Five Star Bank, which has eight branches in Northern California. The press release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing that such statements are based on the company’s expectations and may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from projections. For more information, the company provides contact details for its CFO and CMO.

Potential Positives

Five Star Bancorp has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is set to occur on February 10, 2025, indicating a timely reward for shareholders as of February 3, 2025.

Potential Negatives

The forward-looking statements included in the press release highlight significant uncertainties and risks, which could lead to actual results differing materially from those anticipated, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The acknowledgment of unknown risks and uncertainties may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance and stability.

The decision to declare a cash dividend may be viewed negatively if it indicates that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term investment and growth opportunities.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Five Star Bancorp?

The cash dividend declared by Five Star Bancorp is $0.20 per share on its voting common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend is expected to be paid on February 10, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

Where is Five Star Bancorp headquartered?

Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

How can I get more information about Five Star Bank?

More information about Five Star Bank can be found at https://www.fivestarbank.com.

$FSBC Insider Trading Activity

$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,864 shares for an estimated $454,509 .

. MICHAEL EUGENE LEE (SVP & Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $133,276 .

. ROBERT TRUXTUN PERRY-SMITH sold 2,310 shares for an estimated $68,168

LYDIA ANN RAMIREZ-MEDINA (SVP & COO & Chief DE&I Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $29,070.

$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), announced today the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s voting common stock. The dividend is expected to be paid on February 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2025.







About Five Star Bancorp







Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.







Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2024, in each case under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.





The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.







Investor Contact:







Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 626-5008





hluck@fivestarbank.com







Media Contact:







Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 284-7827





swetton@fivestarbank.com



