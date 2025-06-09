Five Star Bancorp Announces Expansion with New Office Opening in Walnut Creek

Five Star Bancorp plans to open a full-service branch in Walnut Creek, expanding its Bay Area operations in 2025.

Five Star Bancorp announced plans to open a new banking office in Walnut Creek, California, expanding its presence in the Bay Area. This new location aims to meet the growing demand for financial services in the region, which is experiencing commercial growth and has a vibrant small business sector. The approximately 4,128 square-foot full-service branch is set to open in the third quarter of 2025 at The Plaza at Walnut Creek, enhancing the bank's ability to serve local clients, including family-owned businesses and professionals. This expansion follows the opening of a San Francisco office in September 2024 and reflects Five Star Bank's commitment to investing in Northern California and supporting the local community.

Five Star Bancorp is expanding its presence in the Bay Area with the opening of a new office in Walnut Creek, indicating growth and strategic investment in a key market.

The new branch will enhance the bank's ability to serve a growing portfolio of clients, including family-owned businesses and professional service firms, supporting local economic development.

This expansion follows the recent opening of a San Francisco office, demonstrating a continued commitment to strategic growth in Northern California.

The Walnut Creek location is positioned in a thriving business landscape, which aligns with Five Star Bank’s focus on personalized, relationship-based banking services.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially leading to skepticism about the company's projections and plans.

The announcement of expansion could be perceived as a financial strain, as opening new offices often involves significant cost and resource allocation, which may not guarantee immediate returns.

No financial performance metrics were provided, raising concerns about the bank's current stability and ability to support further growth initiatives.

When is the new Five Star Bank office in Walnut Creek expected to open?

The new Five Star Bank office in Walnut Creek is expected to open in the third quarter of 2025.

What is the size of the Walnut Creek branch?

The Walnut Creek branch will be approximately 4,128 square feet and will be a full-service location.

Why is Five Star Bank expanding to Walnut Creek?

Five Star Bank is expanding to Walnut Creek due to the area's steady commercial growth and rising demand for financial services.

What types of clients will Five Star Bank serve in Walnut Creek?

Five Star Bank will serve a range of clients, including family-owned businesses and professional service firms in the region.

How many branches does Five Star Bank have in Northern California?

Five Star Bank currently operates eight branches in Northern California.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Five Star Bancorp





(Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, today announced the planned opening of its newest office in Walnut Creek, marking a significant expansion of its Bay Area footprint.





“Fueled by post-pandemic migration and a vibrant small business sector, Walnut Creek has experienced steady commercial growth and rising demand for high-tech and high-touch financial services,” said Executive Vice President / San Francisco Bay Area President, DJ Kurtze. “With existing client relationships in Walnut Creek — including local favorites like in-coming Original Joe's and Calicraft Brewing Co



.



, — Five Star Bank is seizing the opportunity to provide responsive banking solutions to more East Bay clients.”





Five Star Bank’s Walnut Creek expansion builds on its broader growth strategy, following the opening of its San Francisco office in September 2024, and demonstrates its commitment to strategic investment in Northern California. The approximately 4,128 square foot, full-service branch will be located at The Plaza at Walnut Creek at 1333 North California Boulevard, Suite 510, in Walnut Creek. The new Walnut Creek office, which is expected to open in the third quarter of 2025, allows Five Star Bank to better serve its growing portfolio of clients in the region, ranging from family-owned businesses to professional service firms shaping the local economy. The space will also accommodate the bank’s growing team, with approximately one-third of its Bay Area employees already based in the East Bay.





“We are very pleased to open a new office in Walnut Creek which serves as a natural extension of Five Star Bank’s commitment to the dynamic communities of the East Bay,” said Five Star Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, James Beckwith. “Walnut Creek’s thriving business landscape, highly skilled workforce and strong community values make it an ideal location for us to expand our presence. This office enhances our ability to deliver personalized, relationship-based banking while supporting continued growth for our clients and our team. We’re proud to invest in a city that reflects the future of the Bay Area.”







About Five Star Bancorp







Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit





https://www.fivestarbank.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.





The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.







Investor contact







Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 626-5008









hluck@fivestarbank.com











Media contact







Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 284-7827









swetton@fivestarbank.com







