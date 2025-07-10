Five Star Bancorp to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Live Webcast on July 24

Five Star Bancorp will report Q2 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, with a webcast on July 24.

Quiver AI Summary

Five Star Bancorp, based in Rancho Cordova, California, announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, after the market closes on July 23, 2025. Following this, a live webcast for analysts and investors will take place on July 24, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET, to discuss the results. The webcast will be available on the Company's website, where participants can pre-register. An archive of the event will be accessible for 90 days. Five Star Bancorp operates through its subsidiary, Five Star Bank, which has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, specific investor and media contacts are provided.

Potential Positives

The Company is scheduled to report its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to its investors.

Management will host a live webcast to discuss the financial results, demonstrating commitment to effective communication with analysts and investors.

The availability of the webcast for 90 days allows investors and stakeholders to access the information conveniently, further promoting transparency.

The presence of dedicated investor and media contacts showcases the Company's commitment to maintaining investor relations and public communication.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Five Star Bancorp report its financial results?

Five Star Bancorp will report its financial results on July 23, 2025, after the stock market closes.

How can I access Five Star Bancorp's webcast?

You can access the webcast from the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events.”

What time is the live webcast scheduled for?

The live webcast is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on July 24, 2025.

Will the webcast be available after the event?

Yes, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, contact Heather C. Luck, CFO of Five Star Bancorp, at (916) 626-5008.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FSBC Insider Trading Activity

$FSBC insiders have traded $FSBC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES EUGENE BECKWITH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,429 shares for an estimated $299,352 .

. DONNA LUCAS purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $75,339

LYDIA ANN RAMIREZ-MEDINA (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 600 shares for an estimated $16,456

DON JUSTIN KURTZE (EVP & SF Bay Area President) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $2,846

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $FSBC stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FSBC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSBC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FSBC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FSBC forecast page.

$FSBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSBC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FSBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $37.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 David Feaster from Raymond James set a target price of $31.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $36.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $35.0 on 01/30/2025

Full Release



RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), expects to report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.





Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on July 24, 2025.





The live webcast will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.







About Five Star Bancorp







Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.fivestarbank.com.







Investor Contact:







Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 626-5008





hluck@fivestarbank.com







Media Contact:







Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer





Five Star Bancorp





(916) 284-7827





swetton@fivestarbank.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.