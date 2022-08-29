Five-Star Analyst Brandon Couillard Favors These 2 Stocks

In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we will look at two top picks that senior Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard is optimistic about. Couillard is the Senior Vice President of Jefferies and an expert in the Healthcare space, with a special focus on Dental, Diagnostics & Life Science Tools. Couillard has deep experience covering U.S.-based healthcare stocks and he is highly optimistic about Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Couillard’s Rank Among TipRanks Experts

According to TipRanks’ Star Ranking System, Couillard ranks #40 among all 8,000 analysts tracked on TipRanks and #59 among the 21,761 overall experts in the TipRanks universe.

Remarkably, Couillard has had an overall success rate of 69% with an average return of 22.6% over the past year. Moreover, during the same period, his calls generated an alpha of 9.3% and 9.1% over the S&P 500 (SPX) and the sector, respectively.

To date, his best rating has been on Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS). Couillard generated a humongous 450% return on his Buy recommendation on EXAS stock between the period May 4, 2016, to May 4, 2017.

Couillard is Optimistic about Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies provides electronic design and test instrument equipment, and software worldwide. Its products are used across various industries from electronics and automotive to semiconductors and defense. KEYS stock has lost 17.6% year-to-date vis-à-vis gaining 14.8% over the past three months.

Recently, Keysight reported solid beat-and-raise results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022. Adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share (30% year-over-year growth) came in 22 cents higher than analysts' estimates. Similarly, revenue rose 10.4% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, beating analysts' consensus by $30 million.

Impressed by Keysight’s robust results, Couillard lifted the price target on KEYS to $200 (19.7% upside potential) from $175 and maintained a Buy rating.

Couillard believes Keysight’s “exposure to multiple tech megatrends (5G, electric vehicle/Autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, and Internet of Things (IoT)) & favorable mix (~60% into R&D apps / ~35% recurring software + service) should continue to enable more durable growth vs prior cycles.”

Notably, Couillard boasts a success rate of 79% on KEYS stock, with an impressive average return of 33.08%.

Is Keysight Stock a Buy?

On TipRanks, KEYS stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys and three Holds. The average Keysight Technologies price target of $194.36 implies 16.3% upside potential to current levels.

Couillard Remains Bullish About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is an American life sciences company that provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. Agilent stock has lost 16.7% year-to date vis-à-vis gaining 2% over the past three months.

Like Keysight, Agilent also exceeded Wall Street's expectations for both earnings and revenue for its Q3 FY22 results. The company even raised its forecast for Fiscal 2022.

Encouraged by Agilent’s beat-and-raise results and consistent execution, Couillard raised the price target on A stock to $158 (21.7% upside potential) from $151, while maintaining a Buy rating. Moreover, Couillard has confidence in Agilent’s sustained momentum backed by strong orders and an increasing backlog. Interestingly, Couillard boasts a success rate of 82% on A stock with an average return of 23.43%.

Is Agilent a Good Investment?

Analysts are highly optimistic about Agilent Technologies and consider it a good investment at current levels. On TipRanks, A stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and two Holds. The average Agilent price forecast of $151.82 implies 16.9% upside potential to current levels.

Ending Thoughts

With so much experience in the healthcare space and considering his impeccable track record, investors may choose to follow Couillard’s investment choices to earn reasonable returns. Notably, TipRanks accumulates the recommendations of several Top Experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to maximize returns.

