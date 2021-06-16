Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 53% Share Price Gain

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) share price is 53% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 40% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 27% lower than it was three years ago.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Five Point Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Five Point Holdings' revenue actually dropped 13% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:FPH Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

We know that Five Point Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Five Point Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Five Point Holdings shareholders have gained 53% (in total) over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. Before spending more time on Five Point Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Of course Five Point Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

