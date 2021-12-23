Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) investors are sitting on a loss of 18% if they invested three years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shareholders, since the share price is down 18% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 101%. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 25%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Five Point Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Five Point Holdings grew revenue at 37% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 6% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Before considering a purchase, investors should consider how quickly expenses are growing, relative to revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:FPH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 23rd 2021

Take a more thorough look at Five Point Holdings' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Five Point Holdings shareholders have received a TSR of 13%. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 20% for the year. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 6% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Five Point Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Five Point Holdings .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

