Five Point Holdings, LLC Reveals Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.07 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $4.76 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.7% to $13.49 million from $17.01 million last year.

