Five Point Holdings, LLC Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

A week ago, Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$8.4m, some 3.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.25, 108% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimate to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:FPH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Five Point Holdings' sole analyst is for revenues of US$109.3m in 2021, which would reflect a painful 42% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analyst forecasting statutory losses of -US$0.09 per share in 2021. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$109.1m and losses of US$0.07 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analyst has mixed opinions on Five Point Holdings even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$6.50, with the analyst implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 42% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 25% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Five Point Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Five Point Holdings. Fortunately, the analyst also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Five Point Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You can also see whether Five Point Holdings is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

