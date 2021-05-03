Five of six Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.1%, minutes show

JERUSALEM, May 3 (Reuters) - Five of six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% on April 19, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

One committee member supported a reduction to 0.0%, citing concern over high unemployment.

"The opening of the economy and the return to normal life in

Israel are expected to support continued rapid growth in the coming year," the minutes said. Central bank officials have expressed reluctance to lower the key rate to zero or into negative territory despite a strong shekel and three lockdowns. They prefer to use other measures to stimulate the economy such as buying currency and government and corporate bonds.

Israel's economy contracted 2.6% in 2020 and is expected to grow at least 6% this year. The country's inflation rate stands at 0.2%, below the official annual target of 1-3%.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

