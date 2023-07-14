Five Norwegian green industry projects receive $573 mln in EU funding

OSLO, July 14 (Reuters) - Five Norway-based projects have received a total of 510 million euros ($573 million) from the European Union's innovation fund for green technology projects, government agency Enova said in a statement on Friday.

The companies receiving support are Fortescue Future Industries for a green ammonia project, Freyr 7XN.F for a battery factory, and Vianode for a plant that will make synthetic graphite used in battery production.

In addition, Solar company Norsun and e-fuel company Nordic Electrofuel will get funding.

Freyr will receive 100 million euros while Vianode will get 90 million, and Norsun 54 million, the three companies said in separate statements, and Nordic Electrofuel said it has received the equivalent of 500 million Norwegian crowns ($50.19 million).

The scheme is financed through the EU's climate quota system (EU ETS), in which Norway, although not a member of the 27-state bloc, participates.

The fund is aimed at helping achieve the EU's economy-wide commitments to combat climate change, by funding efforts to green the European economy, especially those sectors that are difficult to decarbonise, the European Commission has said.

The climate commitments include the EU's Net-Zero Industry Act, announced in March and aimed at boosting Europe's manufacturing in net-zero technology products under the broader Green Deal Industrial Plan to counter massive subsidies by the United States and China.

($1 = 0.8901 euros)

($1 = 9.9617 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty Editing by Frances Kerry)

