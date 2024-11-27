Five new option listings on November 27th

New option listings for November 27th include CARGO Therapeutics Inc (CRGX), GRANITESHARES 2X LONG CRWD DAILY ETF (CRWL), GRANITESHARES 2X LONG MU DAILY ETF (MULL), Select Medical (SEM), and GRANITESHARES 2X LONG TSM DAILY ETF (TSMU).

