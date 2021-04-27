Five More Italian Teams Launch NFTs on Digital Soccer Collectibles Platform Sorare

A further five teams are to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on digital soccer collectibles platform Sorare.

Cagliari, Sampdoria, Genoa, Udinese and Hellas Verona are the latest to join the platform’s fantasy football game, an emailed announcement by Sorare said Tuesday.

This brings the total from Italy’s top league to 11 – more than half of the total number of teams of 20 – and also features world-famous clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Sorare is a fantasy football game that enables users to trade digital cards of players in NFT form on the Ethereum blockchain.

It features more than 140 clubs from Europe, the U.S. and Asia who use Sorare to drive additional revenue and engagement with fans around the world.

Sorare raised $50 million in Series A funding in February led by venture capital firm Benchmark and including investments from famous players such as Rio Ferdinand, Oliver Bierhoff and Antoine Griezmann.

Digital collectibles have become a common part of the blockchain landscape, most prominently in the U.S. through NBA Top Shot, developed by Dapper Labs which is now valued at more than $7.5 billion.

