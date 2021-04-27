Cryptocurrencies

Five More Italian Teams Launch NFTs on Digital Soccer Collectibles Platform Sorare

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

A further five teams are to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on digital soccer collectibles platform Sorare.

  • Cagliari, Sampdoria, Genoa, Udinese and Hellas Verona are the latest to join the platform’s fantasy football game, an emailed announcement by Sorare said Tuesday.
  • This brings the total from Italy’s top league to 11 – more than half of the total number of teams of 20 – and also features world-famous clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
  • Sorare is a fantasy football game that enables users to trade digital cards of players in NFT form on the Ethereum blockchain.
  • It features more than 140 clubs from Europe, the U.S. and Asia who use Sorare to drive additional revenue and engagement with fans around the world.
  • Sorare raised $50 million in Series A funding in February led by venture capital firm Benchmark and including investments from famous players such as Rio Ferdinand, Oliver Bierhoff and Antoine Griezmann.
  • Digital collectibles have become a common part of the blockchain landscape, most prominently in the U.S. through NBA Top Shot, developed by Dapper Labs which is now valued at more than $7.5 billion.

See also: Topps to Launch Official MLB NFTs in Bid to Best NBA Top Shot

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular