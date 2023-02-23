Five missing, three injured after fire at Pemex facility in eastern Mexico

Adds details of the fire, information on other incidents

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Five workers are missing and three are hospitalized following a fire at a storage facility run by Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, the firm said in a statement Thursday.

The fire at the storage facility in the state of Veracruz has been put out, Pemex said.

The causes of the fire have not yet been determined, the firm said.

Local media reported that another fire at a refinery in the same state left several injured earlier on Thursday.

Also this week, at least two people died after a collision inside a Pemex refinery located in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, according to local media reports.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.