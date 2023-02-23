US Markets

Five missing, three injured after fire at Pemex facility in eastern Mexico

February 23, 2023 — 10:30 pm EST

Written by Diego Ore for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Five workers are missing and three are hospitalized following a fire at a storage facility run by Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex, the firm said in a statement Thursday.

The fire at the storage facility in the state of Veracruz has been put out, Pemex said.

The causes of the fire have not yet been determined, the firm said.

Local media reported that another fire at a refinery in the same state left several injured earlier on Thursday.

Also this week, at least two people died after a collision inside a Pemex refinery located in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, according to local media reports.

