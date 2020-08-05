FIVE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.53, changing hands as low as $105.27 per share. Five Below Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIVE's low point in its 52 week range is $47.53 per share, with $137.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.26.

