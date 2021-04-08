Five Major Companies To Set Up Vaccination Clinics In Montréal Area

(RTTNews) - Bell, Couche-Tard, Groupe CH, METRO and National Bank have partnered to set up two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Montréal and Brossard.

The companies said that the clinics will be at the Bell Centre and the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. The clinics will support the work of the healthcare network and pharmacies, and help accelerate the pace of the vaccination campaign among the general public by adding resources and capacity.

Residents of the Greater Montréal area, including almost 50,000 employees of the five companies and members of their immediate family, will have access to the vaccination clinics, based on the order of priority established by the government.

The five major companies are also continuing discussions with the healthcare network to set up additional clinics.

They have committed to contributing the $4 million needed to set up and operate the clinics, including the sites, staff and logistical support.

The vaccination clinics are expected to open in early May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.