News & Insights

World Markets

Five killed in fire at Perenco oil platform offshore Gabon

March 21, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome for Reuters ->

Adds oil ministry statement in paragraphs 4-5, president quote in paragraph 6

LIBREVILLE, March 21 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and one is missing after a fire on Wednesday at a Perenco oil platform off the coast of Gabon, the Anglo-French oil company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Following the incident which took place yesterday at the Perenco Simba field offshore Gabon, the fire has been extinguished and the site has been safely secured," Perenco said.

"We deeply regret to confirm that there have been five fatalities and one person is still missing."

The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Becuna platform during a "workover" operation, an intervention done inside oil wells, said Gabon's oil ministry in an earlier statement, which reported four people dead and others injured.

The tragedy was the most serious in the history of oil exploitation in the central African country, the ministry said.

"Rest assured of my total engagement to elucidate the facts of this incident," Gabon's interim president Brice Oligui Nguema said on Facebook.

(Reporting by Gerauds Wilfried Obangome; additional reporting by Bate Felix; writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Susan Fenton and Tomasz Janowski)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.