Five killed in Afghanistan tremors close to Wednesday's earthquake epicentre -Afghan official

Mohammad Yunus Yawar Reuters
Five people were killed on Friday in eastern Afghanistan after fresh tremors shook areas close to the epicentre of Wednesday's 6.1 magnitude earthquake, a senior Afghan official said.

"(This) morning another earthquake happened in Paktika in Gayan district, according primary information... five have died," Afghan health ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman told Reuters.

U.S. Geological Survey's website showed a 4.3 magnitude earthquake had hit near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at 01:43 UTC time on Friday.

