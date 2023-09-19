Five Holdings hires banks for its debut green bonds - document

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates-based hospitality firm Five Holdings Limited has hired banks to arrange a two-year non-callable dollar-denominated debut green bond maturing in 5 years, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Five Holdings has selected Citi, Deutsche Bank and Emirates NBD Capital as joint global coordinators, while Citi, Commercial Bank Of Dubai, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and Mashreq will act as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers.

Citi is sole green structuring bank for the issuance.

Banks will arrange a global investor call on Sept. 19 and a series of fixed income investor calls starting on Sept. 19, an arranging bank document showed.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.