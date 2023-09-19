News & Insights

World Markets
CBD

Five Holdings hires banks for its debut green bonds - document

September 19, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates-based hospitality firm Five Holdings Limited has hired banks to arrange a two-year non-callable dollar-denominated debut green bond maturing in 5 years, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Five Holdings has selected Citi, Deutsche Bank and Emirates NBD Capital as joint global coordinators, while Citi, Commercial Bank Of Dubai, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and Mashreq will act as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers.

Citi is sole green structuring bank for the issuance.

Banks will arrange a global investor call on Sept. 19 and a series of fixed income investor calls starting on Sept. 19, an arranging bank document showed.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.