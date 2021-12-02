Five Great Small Business Grants In New York

They say you can measure the beat of a state by its largest city. Of the 220,000 businesses located in NYC, 98% are classified as small while 89% are very small. It’s no wonder there are both government and private entities providing small business grants in New York. We’ve compiled five New York-specific grants for you, but be sure to check back often as new grants open up applications.

Government Grants

Global NY State Trade Expansion Program (STEP)

Amount of Grant: Up to $6,000

Deadline: Ongoing

The Global NY State Trade Expansion Program provides grants to small businesses entering the export market. Funds can be used for virtual services, compliance testing, export training workshops, international marketing campaigns, foreign market sales trips and trade shows. Businesses at least a year old that manufacture, assemble and/or distribute a product or provide an exportable service can apply.

New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program

Amount of Grant: Up to $50,000

Deadline: Ongoing

The amount of grant you can get under the New York State COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program depends on the gross receipts for 2019. Your business must have gross receipts of between $25,000 and $2,500,000. It must also have at least $1 of net profit on its 2019 Business Return. Businesses that received grant assistance through any federal COVID-19 economic recovery or business assistance grant programs are not eligible for this grant. This includes any company that received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan that was forgiven.

Global NY Fund Grant Program

Amount of Grant: Up to $25,000

Deadline: Ongoing

Global NY Fund Grant Program is another grant meant for increasing global exports. For-profit businesses can get up to $25,000, whereas non-profits can receive up to $100,000. It’s recommended applicants speak with an ESD Global NY Representative for guidance before applying. Otherwise, your application review and approval can be significantly delayed. Businesses can use the grant money for export workshops, product adaptations to meet foreign regulations, trade show participation and market customization.

Private Grants

New York StartUP! 2022 Business Plan Competition

Amount of Grant: Up to $15,000

Deadline: January 31

Entrants into the New York StartUP! 2022 Business Plan Competition can win up to $15,000 to start their business. Plus, get access to invaluable business support and resources. You must live in Manhattan, The Bronx or Staten Island, and your business must be there too. This is for true startups—your business must have earned less than $10,000.

New York Foundation Grant

Amount of Grant: $40,000

Deadline: March 1, July 1

To qualify for a New York Foundation Grant, you must first submit an initial funding request. Businesses that move to the next round are invited to submit a full proposal for funding. The foundation supports businesses located in NYC that address the critical needs of specific populations, such as youth or the elderly. Program staff also look for companies that work on advocacy and organizing communities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I grow my small business in New York?

One of the best ways to learn about building your business is to get in touch with your local Small Business Development Center. The Small Business Administration administers this and provides workshops, training and support to small businesses. They can even let you know when grants are available.

Where can I find grants available to anyone in the USA?

Grants.gov and Score.org have a list of grants that don’t have location requirements. We also have a list of SMB grants to be aware of.

