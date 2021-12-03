Five Great Grants For Small Businesses In Texas

Do you want to grow your small business but don’t know how? Grants may be able to help finance your business growth, and best of all—you don’t have to pay back the money. Both the government and private organizations offer grants for small businesses in Texas that require financial assistance. We’ve compiled five grants for your small business to apply for. New grants are released regularly, so it’s important to check back often.

Government Grants

Young Farmer Grant Program

Amount of Grant: Up to $20,000

Deadline: Fall and Spring

The purpose of the Young Farmer Grant is to grow and support Texas agriculture. It’s open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 45. This program has a 1:1 match requirement, which means the farmer must match the grant amount. For example, if the total project costs $20,000, the farmer must raise $10,000 that the grant will match.

​Skills for Small Business

Amount of Grant: Up to $1,800 for each new employee

Deadline: Ongoing

Skills for Small Business is a program offered by the Texas Workforce Commission to help small business owners train new workers. The company must have fewer than 100 employees and it pays up to $1,800 for each new employee and $900 for existing employees per 12-month period. Training must occur at a public community or technical college or the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service. Eligible training includes for-credit, continuing education and online courses.

Private Grants

Fiserv + Clover Back2Business Grant Program

Amount of Grant: $10,000

Deadline: December 31

If your business is minority-owned, has fewer than 11 employees, has less than $1 million in annual revenue and is located in Oklahoma, Texas, the greater Detroit area or the Washington, D.C./Maryland/Virginia metropolitan area, apply for the Fiserve + Clover Back2Business Grant Program. Your business must also be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and be formed before January 1, 2020.

Small Business Emergency Grant Program

Amount of Grant: Up to $25,000

Deadline: Ongoing

The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court has a Small Business Emergency Grant Program that provides up to $25,000 to eligible businesses. These businesses must have been fully operational as of December 30, 2019. You must be able to prove a revenue decline of 25% or more for 2019–2020 and provide two years of completed tax returns.

Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Program

Amount of Grant: Varied

Deadline: Ongoing

The Southern Smoke Emergency Relief Program is specifically for those who own restaurants or bars, are employed at one or are suppliers and have unforeseen expenses not covered by insurance. Its ethos is “taking care of our own.” As such, this grant can cover the costs of doctor bills, repairs and FEMA disasters. The award committee reviews all applications and determines the grant amount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I have to pay taxes on my small business grant?

While you don’t have to pay back grant money, it does count as business income. This means you do have to pay taxes on money received.

Where can I learn about new grant opportunities?

Check out your local Small Business Development Center, which is a division of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Not only can they tell you about grant opportunities, but they can also help with training, organizing and connecting you with local resources.

