Five firms participating in Jordan barley tender, traders say

HAMBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - Five companies are believed to be participating in a purchase tender on Wednesday by Jordan's state grain buyer seeking 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said.

