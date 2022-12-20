Five endangered Iberian lynx set free to populate new territory in Spain

By 2015, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) downgraded the threat level to 'Endangered' from 'Critically Endangered', which Spain's Environment Ministry said was thanks to the ongoing conservation efforts.

In a major leap, the Iberian lynx population in Portugal and Spain rose above 1,000 at the end of 2020.

In Andalusia alone there are currently 522 Iberian lynx in different population nuclei of the region, said Guiseppe Aloisio, director of the regional forest and biodiversity department.

"This is Andalusia's success. As a region it has been able to multiply by five the critical census we had 20 years ago," he told reporters after the release of the five wild cats.

In order to be classified as non-endangered, the Iberian lynx population would need to exceed at least 3,000, including 750 breeding females, according to the WWF international wildlife preservation group.

