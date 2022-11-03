MT

Five dead after methane leak at ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan

November 03, 2022 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Tamara Vaal for Reuters ->

NUR-SULTAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Five people died after a methane gas leak at an ArcelorMittal MT.LU coal mine in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the company said, and four more people have been hospitalised.

The company said it continued rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan where ArcelorMittal operates the country's biggest steel mill.

