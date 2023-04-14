Five dead, 17 wounded in Russian strike on east Ukraine city, officials say

April 14, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by Dan Peleschuk and Ron Popeski for Reuters ->

KYIV, April 14 (Reuters) - A Russian missile struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 17, officials said.

Ukraine's National Police, in a post on Telegram, put the death toll at five after S-300 missiles damaged 10 apartment buildings and other sites.

A senior official in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, Daria Zarivna, said a child pulled alive from the site of the attack had died on the way to a hospital.

Donetsk Region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said seven people were believed to have been trapped under rubble.

"The evil state once again demonstrates its essence," Zelenskiy wrote in a separate post accompanied by footage of a damaged building.

"Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life."

The police said the two top floors of a five-storey building had collapsed after the strike and a fire had broken out opposite the site.

Rescue teams were combing through the affected area.

Sloviansk is one of two eastern cities coveted by Russian forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, as they push ahead with their invasion of Ukraine.

