Five cross-country skiers found dead in Switzerland, AFP reports

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 11, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

March 11 (Reuters) - Five cross-country skiers were found dead in Switzerland and a search is still on for a sixth skier, AFP reported on Monday, citing police.

Police in Switzerland's Valais canton on Sunday were searching for six people who went missing during a ski tour that departed from the Alpine town of Zermatt.

The police in Valais did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The skiers were between the ages of 21 and 58, according to police. Five belonged to one family from the Valais canton, while a sixth person is from the canton of Fribourg.

Zermatt is a popular mountain resort renowned for skiing and attracts tourists from around the world.

