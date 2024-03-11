Five cross country skiers found dead in Switzerland, AFP reports

March 11 (Reuters) - Five cross-country skiers were found dead in Switzerland, AFP reported on Monday citing the police.

Police in Switzerland's Valais canton on Sunday were searching for six people who went missing during a ski tour that departed from the Alpine town of Zermatt.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

