Five cross country skiers found dead in Switzerland, AFP reports

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

March 11, 2024 — 12:32 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

March 11 (Reuters) - Five cross-country skiers were found dead in Switzerland, AFP reported on Monday citing the police.

Police in Switzerland's Valais canton on Sunday were searching for six people who went missing during a ski tour that departed from the Alpine town of Zermatt.

