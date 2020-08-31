Five CoinMarketCap Executives Depart Binance-Owned Firm

Five of CoinMarketCapâs (CMC) top executives, including the interim CEO, have left the cryptocurrency-ranking website only months after the firmâs purchase by Binance.

The Monday departures includes interim CEO Carylyne Chan and executives Spencer Yang, Jeremy Seow, Jared Chin and Matthew Lippl.

Binance plans to replace the all five with in-house staff but says CMC will maintain operational independence.

Binance purchased CMC for an undisclosed sum in early April. Founder and CEO Brandon Chez departed soon thereafter, leaving Chan, who had joined CMC in 2018, as the interim chief.

In a blog post announcing her departure, Chain said she hoped CMC will continue to uphold âits core values of transparency, integrity, non-censorship and accountability.â She also indicated that she and Chez may write a book about their experiences at CMC.

