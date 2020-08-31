Five CoinMarketCap Executives Depart Binance-Owned Firm
Five of CoinMarketCapâs (CMC) top executives, including the interim CEO, have left the cryptocurrency-ranking website only months after the firmâs purchase by Binance.
- The Monday departures includes interim CEO Carylyne Chan and executives Spencer Yang, Jeremy Seow, Jared Chin and Matthew Lippl.
- Binance plans to replace the all five with in-house staff but says CMC will maintain operational independence.
- Binance purchased CMC for an undisclosed sum in early April. Founder and CEO Brandon Chez departed soon thereafter, leaving Chan, who had joined CMC in 2018, as the interim chief.
- In a blog post announcing her departure, Chain said she hoped CMC will continue to uphold âits core values of transparency, integrity, non-censorship and accountability.â She also indicated that she and Chez may write a book about their experiences at CMC.
Read more: âThey Have the Usersâ: Binance CEO Explains Why He Bought CoinMarketCap
Related Stories
- Someone Just Lost $16M in Bitcoin by Using a Malicious Install of the Electrum Wallet
- DeFi Is a âComplete Scam,â Says Controversial Entrepreneur Craig Wright
- Cryptocurrency Earned From Carrying Out Microtasks Is Taxable, Says IRS Memo
- Japanese Financial Giant SBI Holdings Launches Short-Term Crypto Derivatives
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.