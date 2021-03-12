US Markets

Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.

The FCC said the companies include Huawei Technologies Co HWT.UL, ZTE Corp 000063.SZ, Hytera Communications Corp 002583.SZ, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co 002415.SZ and Dahua Technology Co 002236.SZ.

