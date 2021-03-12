Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks.

The FCC said the companies include Huawei Technologies Co HWT.UL, ZTE Corp 000063.SZ, Hytera Communications Corp 002583.SZ, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co 002415.SZ and Dahua Technology Co 002236.SZ.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

