Five Below's Tariff Management Mitigates Cost Pressures Effectively

Five Below, Inc.’s FIVE tariff management strategy has emerged as a critical lever in mitigating cost pressures while sustaining strong financial performance. In fiscal 2025, Five Below faced a 90 basis-point tariff headwind, including a sharper 160 basis-point impact in the fourth quarter. Despite these pressures, the company delivered robust results, underscoring its ability to navigate external cost volatility while maintaining strong growth momentum.



A key pillar of this resilience is its disciplined mitigation approach. Management stated that tariff impacts were fully offset at the item level through pricing actions, vendor negotiations and product redesign. Pricing contributed a relatively larger share, while sourcing efficiencies and product engineering complemented the strategy, ensuring margins were preserved without compromising value perception.



The effectiveness of this strategy is reflected in margin performance. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the adjusted gross margin reached 40.3%, declining only 20 basis points year over year despite tariff pressures. Strong comparable sales growth of 15.4%, supported by 7% transaction growth and 8% ticket expansion, enabled fixed-cost leverage to offset much of the cost burden, highlighting the scalability of the model.



Cost discipline extended beyond the gross margin into operating expenses. Adjusted SG&A expenses totaled $385 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, representing 22.3% of sales, consistent with the prior-year period. Fixed-cost leverage fully offset higher incentive compensation and incremental labor investments during the peak holiday season, reinforcing operational efficiency even amid cost pressures.



Looking ahead, tariff dynamics are expected to turn favorable. Management anticipates 130 basis points of gross margin expansion in fiscal 2026, along with 100 basis points of operating margin improvement, driven by easing tariff rates and improved unit economics. This positions Five Below to not only recover prior pressures but also expand profitability, reinforcing confidence in its long-term growth trajectory.

DLTR & BBWI’s Tariff Management vs. FIVE

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR effectively managed tariff pressures in fiscal 2025 through a disciplined, multi-lever strategy. Despite a significant year-over-year rise in tariff expenses, Dollar Tree delivered a 150 basis-point gross-margin expansion in the fiscal fourth quarter, highlighting strong cost control.



The company deployed five key levers — supplier negotiations, product reengineering, country-of-origin shifts, assortment adjustments and targeted pricing actions — to mitigate impacts. Its multi-price strategy, contributing around 16% to total sales, enhanced flexibility to absorb higher costs. Overall, Dollar Tree sustained profitability and preserved its value proposition in a volatile tariff environment.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI navigated tariff pressures in fiscal 2025 with a balanced cost management approach, though margins reflected some impact. In the fiscal fourth quarter, Bath & Body Works reported a 100-basis-point decline in the gross margin, led by tariffs, partially offset by operational efficiencies. The company indicated that tariffs, along with product cost inflation, are expected to remain roughly neutral to year-over-year earnings in fiscal 2026, highlighting mitigation efforts.



Tariff headwinds are more pronounced in the near term, with an estimated 150 basis-point impact in the fiscal first quarter. Bath & Body Works is offsetting these pressures through its “Fuel for Growth” program, targeting $250 million in cost savings, supporting reinvestment and margin stability.

FIVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Five Below has seen its shares skyrocket 178.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Five Below is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 2.35X, up from the industry average of 1.64X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 19.2%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 14.3%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by $1.01 and $1.69, respectively, in the past 60 days.



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Five Below currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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