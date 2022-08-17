Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) five-year earnings growth trails the impressive shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock is up an impressive 202% over the last five years. It's also up 24% in about a month. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 12% in the last thirty days.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Five Below achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 29% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 25% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:FIVE Earnings Per Share Growth August 17th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Five Below shareholders are down 34% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.5%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 25% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Five Below .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

