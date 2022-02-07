Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) 34% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

It hasn't been the best quarter for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 328% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Five Below managed to grow its earnings per share at 32% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 34% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:FIVE Earnings Per Share Growth February 7th 2022

We know that Five Below has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Five Below will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

Five Below shareholders are down 10% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 34%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Five Below (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Five Below may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

