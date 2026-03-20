Five Below's Earnings Blowout Has Wall Street Scrambling to Raise Targets

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) stock surged more than 10% after delivering a strong Q4 2025 earnings report, even as the broader market came under pressure. The rally built on a 7% jump in after-hours and pre-market trading, with buyers continuing to pile in throughout the session.

The quarter is an extension of a value and growth story that’s been in place for several quarters. The company has overcome the impact of tariffs on its supply chain to deliver impressive results on its top and bottom lines.

Keeping Its Eyes on the Target

FIVE stock is up more than 200% in the last 12 months. In the challenging retail sector, discount retailers have had an easier time reaching a more “choiceful” consumer. However, as the results from Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) showed, investors are looking through the current results.

That's where the story behind FIVE stock has more impact. The company has made a concerted effort to attract Gen Alpha and Gen Z shoppers while also targeting millennial moms. The approach is paying off as Five Below is citing strong results across all income levels, which the company expects to continue in 2026.

Tariffs Are a Known Cost

Five Below was one of the companies most impacted by tariffs in 2025. That will continue to be the case in 2026. The company’s forecasts assume that the tariff rates that were in place on Feb. 1, 2026, will remain in place. That seems like a prudent outlook.

However, management believes that the impact of the tariffs, while still in place, will be less impactful on the company in 2026.

On the company’s conference call, chief executive officer, Winnie Park, said, “...last year we had the tariffs hit us, and so we weren't able to actually buy or attain all the products that we wanted to fill out some of our worlds. This year, that is not an obstacle.”

Institutions Led the Way

FIVE stock is up 25% in 2026, and institutional buying is a significant reason for that gain. In the last quarter, institutional buying totaled $12 billion, compared with about $484 million in selling.

For investors who were paying attention, this was a huge signal. Institutions expected a strong result from Five Below, and the company delivered.

A report like this is likely to encourage more institutional buying, particularly given analysts' responses.

The Five Below analyst forecasts on MarketBeat show five analysts have already upgraded or raised their price target for FIVE stock. The highest target is $285 from UBS Group. That’s about 22% higher than the current consensus target.

However, it’s only about 10% higher than where the stock jumped after the report.

FIVE Stock Is Heading Higher, But Patience May Be Rewarded

After such a strong move higher, the outlook for FIVE stock is bullish, but may require some patience. Parabolic spikes like the one from FIVE stock frequently don’t hold up and may even reverse. That could happen by the end of the trading session or over the next day or two as momentum traders take profits after the strong results.

If the stock does pull back, valuation may be the issue. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 42x. That’s more than twice the S&P 500 average, and it’s higher than the company’s historic average as well as the retail sector average. That said, the technicals are more bullish than cautionary in the near term.

Adding to that, the options market isn't sounding a genuine alarm. While the April 17 options chain shows elevated put activity, much of that reflects existing long holders' hedging gains rather than a directional bearish bet. And with no meaningful catalyst before the next earnings report in June, most of those puts are likely to expire worthless.

Investors who missed the rally may want to look for a consolidation in a healthy pullback range around $220 to $225. That matches where the stock was in late February and early March and aligns with a past resistance level that could now act as support.

With management guiding for 14% to 16% comp growth in Q1 2026 and the next earnings report not coming until June, patient investors can afford to wait for a better price without worrying about missing a near-term catalyst.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.