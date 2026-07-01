Five Below's Digital Marketing Investments Boost Customer Reach

Five Below, Inc. FIVE is benefiting from increased investment in digital marketing, reflecting its efforts to strengthen customer engagement and broaden brand awareness. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, management highlighted a social-first strategy that resonated with Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennial shoppers, contributing to a 22.7% increase in comparable sales and helping drive strong traffic trends across the business.



The company's evolving marketing approach has played an important role in expanding customer reach. Five Below has shifted media spending toward social platforms, creator content and direct digital engagement, allowing it to react more quickly to emerging consumer trends. Management noted that the retailer is increasingly leveraging social listening capabilities to identify popular products and amplify demand through targeted campaigns and in-store activations.



Artificial intelligence ("AI") is also becoming a more meaningful component of Five Below's marketing toolkit. During the first quarter, the company deployed AI-generated content in connected TV advertisements focused on seasonal moments, enabling faster content creation and more relevant messaging. These initiatives have improved engagement with customers while helping Five Below remain agile in responding to changing consumer interests.



The retailer is simultaneously investing in customer relationship initiatives to enhance marketing effectiveness. Five Below continues to build its e-mail database, which is expected to sharpen targeting capabilities and support more personalized communication. Management indicated that expanding this customer file could create opportunities to deepen relationships, improve retention and eventually support broader loyalty initiatives.



The company believes digital marketing investments remain in the early stages but are already delivering encouraging results. Reflecting management’s confidence in its strategy and customer engagement initiatives, Five Below raised its fiscal 2026 outlook and expects net sales of $5.4-$5.48 billion, representing approximately 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, along with comparable sales growth of 6-8% for the year.

ULTA & BBWI’s Digital Initiatives vs. FIVE

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA is advancing its digital strategy through investments in e-commerce, social commerce and artificial intelligence. The company expanded same-day delivery through Uber Eats, introduced Klarna payment options and launched the TikTok Shop to enhance discovery and engagement.



Ulta Beauty is leveraging AI-powered personalization, loyalty data and its Ulta AI shopping assistant to improve product recommendations and customer experiences. Complementing these efforts, a recent NielsenIQ study commissioned by Ulta Beauty found that 73% of Gen Alpha beauty consumers use personalization tools, underscoring the growing influence of AI in beauty discovery. These initiatives position Ulta Beauty to drive long-term digital growth and strengthen customer relationships.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI is accelerating the digital transformation through initiatives to improve customer engagement and expand its reach. The company plans to relaunch its website with a mobile-first design, enhanced storytelling capabilities and a faster checkout experience to reduce friction for shoppers. Bath & Body Works is also seeing early digital gains, including roughly a 10% increase in conversion among new customers, while its growing Amazon presence is helping attract younger and more affluent consumers.

Bath & Body Works is leveraging richer visual content, social engagement and digital channels to strengthen brand discovery and support long-term e-commerce growth.

FIVE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

FIVE's shares have rallied 36.9% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 9.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Five Below is trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.97X, up from the industry average of 1.60X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 34.3%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 9.3%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 70 cents and 63 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Five Below currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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