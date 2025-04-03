Five Below Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Five Below. Our analysis of options history for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $265,344, and 2 were calls, valued at $63,980.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $75.0 for Five Below during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Five Below options trades today is 929.0 with a total volume of 1,981.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Five Below's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Five Below 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FIVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.8 $12.7 $12.7 $75.00 $92.7K 2.0K 8 FIVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.0 $1.9 $1.95 $55.00 $48.8K 331 288 FIVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.6 $12.1 $12.6 $75.00 $35.6K 2.0K 120 FIVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.9 $3.5 $3.83 $60.00 $32.6K 2 185 FIVE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.8 $5.5 $6.4 $60.00 $32.0K 202 110

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

In light of the recent options history for Five Below, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Five Below's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,860,474, the FIVE's price is down by -28.97%, now at $57.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Five Below

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $94.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Five Below, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

