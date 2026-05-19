Is Five Below Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell at Its Current Valuation?

Five Below, Inc. FIVE has established itself as a leading specialty value retailer, offering a broad assortment of trendy, high-quality merchandise at affordable price points. The company is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 26.35X, which positions it at a premium compared with the Zacks Retail – Miscellaneous industry's average of 14.91X.



This premium valuation raises an important question for investors: Does the higher multiple reflect excessive optimism, or is it justified by the company’s strong growth trajectory and operational momentum?

FIVE’s Valuation Snapshot



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This valuation is especially notable when compared with peers such as Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA, which has a forward 12-month P/E of 16.31, Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI at 6.05 and Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW at 8.78.



Despite the elevated valuation, Five Below’s stock performance has been exceptionally strong. The stock has rallied 46.4% in six months against the industry’s decline of 8.8%. Five Below's strategic initiatives and operational efficiency have enabled it to outperform the Retail - Wholesale sector’s 10.2% growth and the S&P 500 index’s 15.3% rise.



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Five Below has outperformed its competitors, including Ulta Beauty, Bath & Body Works and Build-A-Bear. In the past six months, shares of Ulta Beauty and Build-A-Bear have lost 3.3% and 25.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, shares of Bath & Body Works have advanced 4.7%.

Five Below’s Performance vs. Peer Performance



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FIVE’s Robust Growth Momentum & Store Expansion Strategy

Five Below continues to deliver strong business momentum, supported by healthy demand trends across its operations. The combination of higher customer traffic and increased spending per visit highlights the resilience of the company’s value-focused business model. Broad-based performance across merchandise categories, store formats and customer income groups further reflects the strength and scalability of the brand.



Customer engagement trends also remain favorable as the company continues to execute its customer-focused strategy effectively. By targeting Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennial parents, Five Below has strengthened its connection with key consumer demographics. Increased emphasis on social media and creator-driven marketing has improved trend responsiveness and brand visibility, helping drive steady traffic growth and supporting higher repeat purchases through expanding CRM initiatives.



The company’s merchandising and pricing strategy continues to reinforce its competitive edge. Around 80% of products remain priced at $5 or below, preserving its core value positioning, while selective expansion into higher price points, such as $7, $10 and $15, has supported growth in average unit retail. Combined with consistent product innovation and a diversified merchandise assortment, this strategy continues to enhance customer engagement and conversion rates.



Store expansion remains a major long-term growth catalyst. Five Below ended the year with 1,921 stores after opening 150 net new locations, representing 8.5% annual growth. Strong results in newer regions, including record-setting openings in the Pacific Northwest, demonstrate the concept’s scalability and reinforce the company’s significant runway for future expansion.

What to Expect From FIVE in the Future?

On its fourth quarter’searnings call Five Below projected fiscal 2026 net sales of $5.2-$5.3 billion, indicating 10% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. Comparable sales are expected to rise 3-5%, translating to nearly 17% growth on a two-year stacked basis, reflecting continued strength in underlying consumer demand despite more challenging comparisons.



The outlook is supported by ongoing traffic growth, balanced contributions from transactions and ticket expansion, and continued execution of the company’s customer-focused strategy centered on value, product innovation and social-media-driven engagement.



The company also anticipates strong profitability improvement in fiscal 2026. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to be $8.00 at the mid-point, implying 20% year-over-year growth. The adjusted operating margin is expected to expand by 100 basis points to 10.9%, supported by gross margin improvement, better fixed-cost leverage and moderating tariff-related pressures. These gains are expected to be partially offset by incremental investments in marketing initiatives and store labor aimed at supporting growth.



Five Below continues to invest heavily to strengthen its long-term expansion strategy. The company plans to open 150 net new stores in fiscal 2026, further expanding its footprint across both existing and untapped markets. Capital expenditure is expected to be $230-$250 million, primarily directed toward store expansion, supply-chain capacity enhancements and technology investments. These initiatives are expected to support scalable operations and reinforce the company’s long-term growth potential.

Upward Estimate Revisions Signal Optimism on FIVE’s Earnings

Reflecting positive sentiment around Five Below, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS has seen upward revisions. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimates for the current and next fiscal years have increased by 95 cents to $7.95 and by $1.60 to $9.09 per share, respectively.



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Closing yesterday’s trading session at $218.36, the FIVE stock stands 13.2% below its 52-week high of $251.63 reached on April 21, 2026. Five Below is trading above its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages of $213.92 and $183.70, respectively, indicating a favorable technical setup for the stock.

FIVE Trades Above 100 & 200-Day Moving Averages



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How to Play the FIVE Stock?

Five Below continues to offer an attractive long-term growth opportunity, supported by healthy customer demand, strong traffic trends and an expanding store footprint. The company benefits from its differentiated value-focused business model, trend-driven merchandising strategy and rising popularity among younger consumers. Continued emphasis on product innovation, social-media engagement and selective pricing flexibility is helping drive customer spending and strengthen brand loyalty.



Management’s encouraging outlook, improving margins and ongoing investments in expansion, supply chain and operations reinforce the company’s long-term growth potential.



Given this backdrop, existing investors may consider maintaining or gradually increasing exposure, while new investors could view the current levels as a favorable long-term buying opportunity.



Five Below currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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