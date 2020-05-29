Five Below Still Plans to Open Over 100 Stores This Year

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) isn't scrapping its aggressive growth plans. As part of a reopening update, the retailer said on Friday that it expects to open between 100 and 120 new locations in fiscal 2020, even as the wider industry struggles through traffic challenges due to COVID-19.

"We are thrilled to be in a position to have reopened over 75% of our stores," CEO Joel Anderson said, "and to have resumed our new store program."

Image source: Getty Images.

That 120-unit growth goal is a slight decrease from the 150 new locations that launched last year. Those added stores delivered nearly all of the youth-focused retailer's 2019 sales growth, too. Overall revenue rose 18% last year, while established stores expanded sales by less than 1%.

Prior to the pandemic, Five Below had aimed to speed up new store growth for a second straight year, targeting 180 openings for 2020. The nearly two-month COVID-19 pause in retailing deferred many of those launches, though.

Five Below's aggressive growth strategy suggests that management still sees room for at least 2,500 locations around the country, compared to the current total of just over 900. Investors should hear more details about the chain's growth expectations when management announces first-quarter results on June 9.

10 stocks we like better than Five Below

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Five Below wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $115 calls on Five Below and short January 2022 $120 calls on Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.