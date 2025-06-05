Five Below Sales Jump and Outlook Raised

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reported first quarter 2025 earnings on June 4, 2025, delivering $970.5 million in total sales ( up 19.5% year over year) and a comparable sales increase of 7.1%, with $0.86 in adjusted earnings per diluted share, surpassing management expectations. Management highlighted substantial traction from merchandising and operational initiatives, while absorbing significant gross margin pressures from rising tariffs and maintaining its commitment to store expansion.

The analysis below details the company’s strategic product and sourcing pivots, profitability dynamics under a volatile macro environment, and long-term implications for store growth and margin recovery.

Broad-Based Transaction Growth Drives Top-Line Outperformance

Comparable sales rose 7.1% on a 6.2% increase in transactions and a 0.9% increase in average ticket, demonstrating momentum across both new and existing customer cohorts. 55 stores were opened, with new unit productivity at 87%, slightly exceeding the company’s target range and reinforcing store model resilience.

"We're actually seeing strong growth in both new customers and comp stores, as well as existing customers returning to us, which has really buoyed the business. I will say that getting the traffic to cross the threshold is one thing, and getting them to convert is another. We've also seen significant progress in terms of conversion."

— Winnie Park, CEO

Sustained transaction-led growth, notably without dependence on average ticket, emphasizes durable demand, strengthens brand relevance, and heightens visibility for forecasting store-level economics.

Accelerated Sourcing Diversification Mitigates Tariff Headwinds

Sourcing from China will decrease by approximately 10 percentage points in the back half of the year, with expanded vendor base in India and domestic supply, aiming to blunt the 150 basis point full-year operating margin impact from tariffs. Detailed tariff mitigation strategies were disclosed, including SKU-level pricing reviews affecting about 15% of SKUs and efficient supply chain execution to avoid shipment delays.

"Our efforts have already resulted in a reduction in goods sourced from China by about ten percentage points for the back half of the year. In conjunction with these changes, we are working very closely with our partners to optimize our inventory availability and receipt flow for the balance of the year."

— Winnie Park, CEO

The company’s rapid sourcing overhaul, including reduced goods sourced from China and vendor diversification, is intended to increase flexibility and mitigate risks amid ongoing uncertainty in global trade policy environments.

Operating Margin Compression and Upside Leverage in Normalization

The company forecasts full-year operating margin at approximately 7.3%, down almost 200 basis points versus last year, with 60% of the drag attributed to gross margin tariff costs and about 40% of the full-year margin drag is in SG&A, from higher incentive compensation and investment in labor hours. Management reaffirmed that recent tariff shocks have catalyzed permanent process improvements and vendor diversification, setting the foundation for operating margin expansion when external cost pressures ease.

"However, if, you know, we were to look longer term in a more normalized environment, I think we would see operating margin expansion. As we, you know, reap more of the benefits around the work that we're doing now, and then we maintain those disciplines in the business that we've always had. We feel that would drive operating margin expansion for us."

— Ken Bull, Interim CFO

Executional discipline amid external shocks signals the underlying earnings power of the model and creates potential for significant margin recapture as inflationary and tariff headwinds abate, reinforcing the long-term investment thesis.

Looking Ahead

Management raised full-year sales guidance to $4.33 billion–$4.42 billion, with expected comparable sales growth of 3%–5% and total net new store openings for the year of approximately 150. Full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance stands at $4.25–$4.72, but excluding any assumed improvement in shrink beyond last year’s accrual levels. Q2 sales are projected at $975 million–$995 million, with 7%–9% comparable sales growth anticipated, and adjusted operating margin is expected to decline from 4.5% down to 3.9% due to tariff expenses and planned SG&A investments.

